Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/10/2023 – 0:02

The fare reduction (25%), the decrease in waiting time (24%) and the increase in security (20%) are the main factors that make Brazilians who are not users of public transport use this tool in the big cities. cities.

The data are in a survey by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI) on urban mobility, which interviewed 2,019 people in cities with more than 250,000 inhabitants in the 27 units of the Federation.

Greater availability of lines and routes, more interior comfort, improved vehicle quality and shorter public transport times were also mentioned by respondents as possible incentives to use public transport more.

The car is the means most used daily by respondents, with 75%. Next come motorcycles (60%) and bicycles (54%). The bus is the most frequently used means of public transport, with 50% of people using it daily or almost every day. Then come hitchhiking and the train, with 37%; the chartered, with 30%; vans, with 29%; cars by apps and the subway, with 28%; the taxi, with 25%; and the boat, with 3%.

Among the interviewees, 39% indicated that they would use the bicycle more if there was an improvement in safety for cycling on the streets. Drivers’ respect for cyclists (35%) and the existence of more bike paths and lanes (27%) would also be incentives to use transport.

Another point of the survey is the good evaluation of app cars, which was the best evaluated means of transport in cities. According to the survey, 64% of users consider these services to be good or excellent, more than double the good or excellent assessment of taxis (30%). The second best rated service is the subway, with 58% of excellent or good. Following, appear train (38%), taxi (30%) and bus (29%).

The survey was commissioned by the CNI and carried out by the Reputation and Image Research Institute (IPRI) between April 1st and 5th. The margin of error is 2 percentage points, with a 95% confidence interval.

Drop in bus use

The Brazilian public transport system by urban bus recorded a 24.4% drop in demand between 2019 and 2022, mainly due to the pandemic. This means that almost 8 million passenger trips per day were no longer carried out, on average, in the period.

The information was released this week at the launch of the 2022-2023 Yearbook of the National Association of Urban Transport Companies (NTU).

The unpublished document shows that, even with a 12.1% increase in demand (number of passengers transported) and 10.3% in productivity (number of passengers transported per kilometer traveled) in 2022, compared to 2021, the segment did not recover to pre-pandemic levels.