Flavien Neuvy, director of the Cetelem Automobile Observatory, explains that electric vehicles are still much more expensive than their thermal equivalents and therefore not very affordable without state aid.

#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

The Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire indicated that the premium for the purchase of an electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle will be maintained in 2021 and 2022. Vehicles which represent an increasingly important part of car purchases, according to Flavien Neuvy, economist, director of the Cetelem Automobile Observatory, guest of franceinfo Monday, September 28. 100% electric cars represent “about 60,000 cars” registered, either “6% of total volumes is three times more than last year in proportion”, he says.

Flavien Neuvy also recalls that due to changes in legislation, “Today, manufacturers are almost obliged to sell electric cars in order to be able to achieve the objectives, particularly in terms of CO2 emissions”.

The premium for the purchase of electric vehicles will gradually decrease, however, from 7,000 euros to 6,000 euros on January 1, 2021 and 5,000 euros at the start of 2022. The premium for hybrid cars will decrease from 2,000 to 1,000 euros. in 2021. Aid which, however, is essential for the production of electric vehicles, estimates Flavien Neuvy: “If it weren’t for these aids, we wouldn’t sell a 100% electric car or hardly any, because these are cars which are still today much more expensive than their thermal equivalents”, indicates the economist.