Gold prices fell on Monday, as investors preferred alternative safe-haven assets such as the US dollar and bonds.

And gold fell in the spot market 0.5 percent to 1736.71 dollars an ounce by 0600 GMT, and had lost 0.7 percent earlier in the session. And gold fell in futures trading in the United States 0.2 percent to 1738.80 dollars an ounce.

In terms of other precious metals, palladium rose 0.2% to $ 2,639.92, silver fell 2.5% to $ 25.60, and platinum lost 1.3% to $ 1181.30.