EA 14-year-old was found dead on a school campus in Lohr am Main on Friday. Police arrested a teenage suspect on suspicion of a homicide. He should be brought before the magistrate in Würzburg on Saturday, said a spokesman for the Würzburg police headquarters. The background is still completely unclear.

A 14-year-old came to the police station in Lohr around 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon and reported that he had learned that an acquaintance of his had been killed. A police patrol then found the lifeless youth with external injuries on a small green area next to the school. Attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful, and an ambulance declared death.

The police now know of three people who were there, said the police spokesman. He could not confirm that the victims and perpetrators were students at the school center. Both came from the district of Main-Spessart.

The youngster’s body was still lying next to a bush late in the evening, and forensics were still at work. The suspect was arrested around 6 p.m. and was still in the Lohr police station in the evening. The police spokesman could not say whether he made any statements about the crime.

Only on Tuesday did it become known that an eleven-year-old boy was responsible for the violent death of a ten-year-old girl in a children’s home in Wunsiedel. According to the investigation, he had strangled the girl after an argument.

In March, two 12- and 13-year-old girls confessed to having stabbed 12-year-old Luisa to death in Freudenberg, North Rhine-Westphalia. Both are also not yet criminally responsible.