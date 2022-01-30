Lower February pensions. Then in March the pensions …



Lower February pensions.

Italian pensioners will have to wait until March to obtain the expected increase in the pension allowance already announced for some time. The increase – writes https://www.ilgiornale.it/ – will be guaranteed by the automatic revaluation based on inflation, but this mechanism will not be triggered immediately. It was the National Institute of Social Security that explained the reason for this delay, which will not only prevent the retirees to take more money at the beginning of the year, but will actually cause a slight erosion of pensions in January and February.

What are the causes of the decrease in pensions at the beginning of 2022

INPS confirmed that the Ministry ofEconomy and Finance set an index of 1.7% for the revaluation of pensions in 2022, but in January it used an old parameter, of October 2021, to calculate the amount of pensions, i.e. the index of 1.6% . This will lead to a slight decrease in allowances in the first two months of the year. But why didn’t we start immediately with the new equalization index? The National Social Security Institute justified itself by saying that the decision was made to speed up the timing of payment of checks.

It was assured to the retirees Italians, however, that pensions will increase from March, as a result of the automatic revaluation, with the equalization index set at 1.7%. The good news is that those who had less money in January and February will be rewarded from March onwards by recovering the amount previously lost.

Equalization on pensions: what changes on the allowance from 2022

How much will the retirees this year

According to the new equalization index, a pensioner who earns 1,200 euros per month should have an increase, starting from March, of around 22 euros per month. But how are the check amounts calculated? There are currently six bands of income considered, for each of which a different percentage is envisaged. Let’s see them in summary:

100% for amounts up to four times the minimum treatment.

77% for amounts between four and five times the minimum treatment.

52% for amounts between five and six times the minimum treatment.

47% for amounts between six and eight times the minimum treatment.

45% for amounts between eight and nine times the minimum treatment.

40% for amounts exceeding nine times the minimum treatment.

Pensions in 2022: this is how the allowances increase

From January, this is how the wing system has changed. It will be:

a 100% revaluation for pensions up to three times the minimum (up to € 2062 gross).

a revaluation of 90% for pensions between three and five times the minimum (up to € 2577.90).

a revaluation of 75% for checks over five times the minimum (gross amounts over € 2,577.90).