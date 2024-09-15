Vienna (WAM)

Yesterday, Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Governor of Lower Austria, declared all cities in the state, adjacent to the capital Vienna, a disaster area, due to the deterioration of the situation resulting from the continued rainfall and the flooding of rivers and water bodies.

“We are going through difficult and tragic hours and dealing with an unprecedented situation,” the state governor said, urging the state’s residents to be careful and listen to emergency services instructions on the radio, and announcing the start of the intervention of army soldiers to help in relief and rescue work.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer called the Crisis and Disaster Management Committee to meet for a second time last night, stressing that he was in constant contact with the governors of the affected states. Dietmar Fahraflener, the head of the fire brigade, announced the death of a firefighter while fighting the floodwaters, explaining that some 20,000 firefighters had been working since the day before yesterday. He said: “The focus is on rescuing those trapped by the water.”

Civil defense and firefighting forces continue to evacuate residents by boat from affected areas, where electricity was cut off due to flooding of transformer stations, which led to malfunctions in fixed and mobile phone networks. The level of floodwaters in some Austrian cities, such as Waidhofen, exceeded the level of the highest flood recorded in about 100 years, and rainfall in some areas recorded record numbers of about 350 liters per square meter.

In context, rivers overflowed in parts of central Europe due to heavy rains the day before yesterday, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes and causing damage to electricity and transport infrastructure. In Poland, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed during an emergency press conference in the town of Koszko, located on Poland’s border with the Czech Republic, the first death in the country due to the rising water levels, describing the situation in southwestern Poland as “tragic,” and calling on residents to obey local evacuation orders.

The water level of the Nysa Kotska River in the town of Kotsko reached 6.65 metres (20.5 feet) on Monday morning, while the average water level is only one metre. Tusk said 1,600 people in the Kotsko area had been moved to safety so far, and more evacuations were expected.

Across the border in the Czech Republic, authorities said at least four people were missing.