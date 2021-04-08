A.America’s President Joe Biden has been open to not raising corporate taxes as significantly as in the conversation. Biden said in a speech on Wednesday that he would listen to proposals that included a quota of less than 28 percent – this future level is currently planned in America. However, the corporations would not be excessively burdened by the increase to this level of currently 21 percent, said Biden.

There will be no tax increases for private individuals who earn less than $ 400,000 a year with him ^, the president also made it clear. Too many burdens would already be passed on to the ordinary citizen. Biden’s tax plans are said to help finance more than two trillion dollars in infrastructure spending. Biden’s infrastructure package includes the renovation of tens of thousands of kilometers of roads, the promotion of e-mobility and funds for broadband expansion. The export-oriented German economy is also hoping for impetus as a result.

Shortly before the speech, further details of the plans had become known. For example, previous tax breaks for energy from fossil fuels are to be replaced by subsidies for renewable energies. The new trade minister Gina Raimondo criticized the tax breaks introduced by Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump. “There’s not the slightest evidence that the 2017 cuts would have increased growth or productivity,” she said. “In fact, today’s corporate structure is broken.” The presidential office called on critics of the plan to explain “why it should be acceptable that 91 of the largest corporations did not pay federal taxes in 2019”.

The opposition Republicans have announced resistance to Biden’s plan. Some politicians in his own party are also skeptical. The Democrats only have a small majority in Congress anyway. The American Chamber of Commerce spoke of “dangerously misdirected” tax plans that would slow economic recovery and damage international competitiveness. Amazon boss Jeff Bezos recently spoke out in favor of a higher corporate tax. However, he did not support Biden’s overall package.