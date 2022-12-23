The championship 2022 ended with the world champion reaffirmation of Max Verstappenat the same time capable of bringing the constructors’ title back to the Red Bull after almost ten years since his last presence at the top in Formula 1. Despite the dominance of the Milton Keynes house, the last season also marked the return to victory of the Ferrarieven indicated as favorite for the title in the early stages of the championship before mistakes on the track, in the pits and reliability problems made the fans of the Red.

In all of this, there was then the collapse of another team like the Mercedes, for the first time after eight consecutive years out of the F1 roll of honour, with only one victory conquered by George Russell which, together with other disappointing results, turned into a 3rd place in the constructors’ championship. More or less positive confirmations, evolutions and surprises that particularly appealed to a great signing from F1’s past like Paddy Lowe.

The British engineer, who in just over thirty years of career has held prestigious roles in compatriot teams such as McLaren and Williams, as well as Mercedes, particularly appreciated the last world championship, starting with the newfound competitiveness of Ferrari: “I enjoyed seeing the renaissance of Ferrarithey have developed a great machine – explained the 60-year-old a planetf1.com – and it’s a true Sin that in the end this excellent work did not translate into better results. It was nice to see them with a good car, but it wasn’t so good that have not achieved all the victories that they could have won“.

Limited to the rest of the grid, Lowe underlined the main changes at the top of the standings, while still admitting some disappointment at the lack of real outsiders with the exception of the three top teams: “See a change in the world order between the three leading teams it was definitely a breath of fresh air – he added – I think it is notable, and not at all surprising, that the same three teams are at the top despite the budget cap, all thanks to engineering excellence and the design tools of great cars that do not fail with the limit of costs. So I guess it was good to see some confusion, but from another point of view it’s still a too bad there is so much scatter on the grid. I like the risk in racing so I like to see different things happening and people struggling but succeeding. The season has been very varied, I know Max has won many races, but despite this there has been a lot of variety, so I think it’s good”.