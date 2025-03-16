The Law 7/2021, of May 20of climate change and energy transition, establishes that all the municipalities of more than 50,000 inhabitants in Spain must have a low emissions zone that restricts the entry of the most polluting vehicles, although there are still cities that still do not install them.

One of the cities that has a ZBE since last year is Zaragoza, specifically, it was activated on September 11, 2024, but from the City Council they said that its implementation would be progressive in several phases. For a few days, it has entered into force Phase 2 that establishes controls by the Local Police to cars without DGT label, which is prohibited from accessing the ZBE.

What sanctions will the Local Police interpose?

The entry of phase 2 of the ZBE will allow the Municipal Police carry out information sanctions to drivers who access this area restricted with a vehicle that is not entitled to any environmental label of the DGT.

Therefore, cars without the badge will not have an economic fine for entering the area of ​​low emissions. This Informative measure will remain until next Septemberwhen phase 3 is expected to begin the implantation of the historical center ZBE.

Phases of the implantation of the Zbe of Zaragoza

Map file image of the Zbe of Zaragoza. Zaragoza City Council

The Zaragoza Consistory website It requires that phase 3 will start in September of this year and It will remain until March 2026During this period the Local Police will continue with the informative notices.

In addition, the registration process for vehicles without label will open that They require authorization to access the ZBE If they meet the expected exceptions. Finally, phase 4 will begin in March 2026, with this, the historical center ZBE will work with automated surveillance systems and will also begin to fine.





How is the Zbe of Zaragoza divided?

First of all, The Zbe of the historic center, which has already entered into force, It is limited by the Paseo Echegaray and Caballero, San Vicente de Paúl, Coso, Plaza de España, Conde Aranda, Mayoral, Plaza de Santo Domingo and Ramón Celma Street, which connects Echegaray again.

On the other hand, The center of the center would cover the interior of the perimeter Delimited by the Paseo Echegaray and Caballero, Coso Coso, C/ Alonso V, C/ Assault, Paseo de la Mina, P/ Constitución, Paraíso Plaza, P/ Pamplona, ​​P/ María Agustín, Plaza de Europa and, again, Echegaray and Caballero, the latter will be activated from the year 2030.