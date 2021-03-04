D.he leftist Democratic Party is deeply frustrated that its core demand for a minimum wage of $ 15 an hour has been thrown out of the legislative package that American President Joe Biden is trying to make $ 1.9 trillion for the economy and families. The frustration finds its extreme expression in death threats against the neutral justiciary of the Senate, whose verdict had bowled the salary regulation from the rescue package for legal reasons.

In comparison, the criticism of the popular left-wing politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appears moderate. She called it completely embarrassing that the demand for a decent wage had to be debated at all – after all, McDonald’s employees in Denmark earned $ 22 an hour and had six weeks of paid vacation. “$ 15 is a big concession,” she said.

In Germany there is also vacation pay

Ocasio-Cortez is right: in fact, McDonald’s pays very differently in different countries. In Germany, McDonald’s employees in the lowest wage group – dishwashers and table clearers – get 10.33 euros (12.50 dollars) an hour, according to the collective agreement, shift leaders earn 13.44 euros (16.23 dollars) and restaurant managers 18 to 19 euros (22 to $ 23) per hour.

That’s not that far from American wages, however, which, according to recruitment agency Indeed, are $ 10 for normal employees, $ 13 for the shift supervisor, and $ 15 for the manager of the establishment. However, vacation and Christmas bonuses are added to the German hourly wages, roughly 1,000 euros per year.

The crucial difference between the United States and the European welfare states lies in the paid vacation, which in Germany is five weeks to six weeks. In addition, there is continued payment of wages in the event of illness.

Criticism from the union

McDonald’s in America, on the other hand, generally does not grant paid vacation for normal employees, but up to five paid sick days, for people with pandemic symptoms even two weeks. And that’s not the whole truth: Most McDonald’s employees are not employed by the corporation, but by franchisees, who often do not grant paid vacation.

The American Civil Liberties Union therefore requires the group to oblige its licensees to paid vacation and sick days. The headquarters also dictate to the franchise restaurants which pickles they can put on the hamburgers.

So far, the McDonald’s management had always granted itself against corresponding demands. But just about an increased minimum wage, the head of the Hamburg group, Chris Kempczinski, recently said McDonald’s is coping well with it. That looks like a big U-turn. McDonald’s, the CEO said, has gained a lot of experience in the 29 states that have already raised the minimum wage. The problem could be managed with targeted price increases and the rationalization of processes, he said in an analyst meeting at the end of January.