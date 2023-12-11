DParticipation in Hong Kong's district council elections has fallen to a record low. As the authorities of the Chinese Special Administrative Region announced on Monday, 27.5 percent of eligible voters took part in the vote on Sunday. This is the lowest level since the former British crown colony was returned to China in 1997. The district councils were elected in the 18 city districts.

For a long time they were elected predominantly democratically, but this time only candidates loyal to Beijing were allowed due to an electoral reform. During a wave of protests for more democracy, the pro-government camp lost control of 17 of the 18 district councils in the previous district council elections in 2019. At that time, 71 percent of those eligible to vote took part – the highest figure in a district council election. The government then ended the protests by introducing a “law to protect national security”.

Praise from Beijing

As part of the electoral reform, the number of democratically eligible candidates was drastically reduced. Only 20 percent of the district councilors could be directly elected by the people in this election. Former district councilor Carmen Lau, now living in exile, wrote on Platform X: “The decline in voter turnout accurately reflects the deterioration of democracy in Hong Kong.”

Representatives of a pro-democracy opposition party were arrested on election day. According to media reports, these are Chan Po-ying, chairwoman of the League of Social Democrats (LSD), and her two deputies Dickson Chow and Yu Wai-pan. The LSD had previously announced that it wanted to demonstrate against the district elections with a protest in Hong Kong's Central business district.







According to authorities, a 51-year-old woman was also charged on Monday for allegedly calling for invalid votes to be cast on social media. The authorities had announced in the run-up to the election that calls for boycotts would be severely punished.

Beijing praised the Hong Kong authorities for conducting the election. “Hong Kong has taken another important step towards good governance,” said the People's Daily website on Monday.