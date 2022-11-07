Low vocalist Mimi Parker dies at 56

American singer-songwriter Mimi Parker has died at the age of 56. About it informs The Guardian with a link to the social networks of the musical group.

The actress died at her home in Minnesota on November 5.

“Friends, it is difficult to express in words and in such a short message. Mimi passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and holy. Share this moment with those who need you. Love is really the most important thing, ”said the artist’s husband and her bandmate Alan Sparhawk.

It is known that over the past two years, Parker has been battling ovarian cancer. The celebrity spoke about her diagnosis at the end of the summer of 2022, at the same time Low announced the cancellation of concerts in Wales, Scandinavia, England and Scotland due to the deterioration of the group member.

Mimi Parker was born in 1967. In 1993, she, along with her husband Alan Sparhawk, founded the musical group Low, which mainly performed in the indie rock genre. The group has released 13 studio albums.

