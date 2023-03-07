In 2019, 87% of girls received the 1st dose, against 75.8% in 2022; among boys, it dropped from 61.55% to 52.16%

Seven out of 10 cases of cervical cancer are caused by a virus against which there is a vaccine available free of charge in the SUS (Unified Health System). This virus is the HPV (human papillomavirus), which also causes 9 out of 10 cases of anal cancer and is related to malignant neoplasms in the penis, vagina, vulva, mouth and throat.

Even with so much evidence of the danger that being unprotected against this STI (sexually transmitted infection) represents, the PNI (National Immunization Program) found a drop in the protection of the target public from this vaccine last year.

According to data released by the Ministry of Health in 2022, coverage dropped to 75.81%. Among boys, vaccination coverage dropped from 61.55% in 2019 to 52.16% in 2022.

Wanted on Monday (6.Mar.2023) by Brazil Agency to update the data, the ministry reported that, among girls, coverage of the vaccine against HPV, in 2022, reached 77.37% in the 1st dose, and 58.29% in the 2nd dose. Among boys, 56.76% received the 1st dose, and only 38.39%, the 2nd.

Infectologist at Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz) and Instituto I’Dor, José Cerbino Neto explains that few of the more than 100 types of HPV are related to cancer, and types 16 and 18 are the most dangerous.

Indicated by the SUS for adolescents aged 9 to 14 years and people with specific health situations, the vaccine against HPV protects against these 2 types and also against 2 strains responsible for genital warts. In addition to the PNI target audience, people up to 45 years old can obtain the vaccine at private immunization clinics, according to Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) authorization.

“It is understood that vaccination in this population will have a greater impact, because these people will be vaccinated before starting their sexual life. But for anyone unvaccinated up to age 45, there is a benefit to vaccination.” says the researcher.

“The vaccine has the ability to protect people from sexually transmitted infection, and ultimately protect them from cancer that they might develop,” affirm.

People living with HIV/AIDS, solid organ transplants, bone marrow transplants or cancer patients aged between 9 and 45 years can also be vaccinated free of charge at SUS, at a reference center for special immunobiologicals, with a 3-dose scheme .

Estimates from the Ministry of Health show that about half of all women diagnosed with cervical cancer are between 35 and 55 years of age, and many were probably exposed to HPV in their teens or 20s. age.

INCIDENCE

Despite being associated with cases of cancer, the vast majority of cases of HPV infection do not evolve in this way. In most cases, the immune system itself takes care of fighting the virus before symptoms appear.

According to the Ministry of Health, the first symptoms may appear 2 to 8 months after the HPV infection, but there are still chances even 2 decades after contact. Symptomatic manifestations are more common in pregnant women and in people with low immunity. The virus can cause lesions visible and invisible to the naked eye, and the most frequent manifestation is warts in the genital or anal region. These warts are generally associated with non-cancerous types of HPV.

Cerbino points out that the majority of the adult population will be infected with HPV at some point in their lives. As the types of virus associated with cancer are the ones that cause the most serious damage, they are the most frequently diagnosed and tested in the laboratory, which does not mean that they are the ones that circulate the most.

“They are the most identified because they are the ones that cause the most diseases.”he says. “As there is more than one subtype, there are benefits in taking the vaccine for those who have had HPV, because you would be increasing your protection against a possible new infection, although this is not common”.

The Ministry of Health and the Inca (National Cancer Institute) cite international studies that indicate that up to 80% of sexually active women will have contact with 1 or more types of HPV at some point in their lives, and this percentage may be even higher in men. Researchers who study the subject estimate that 25% to 50% of the female population and 50% of the male population worldwide are infected with HPV.

For Fiocruz’s infectologist, anti-vaccination campaigns and rumors add to the difficulty of mobilizing the target age group for vaccination as some of the obstacles to greater coverage for immunization against HPV.

“Our vaccination schedule has recommended vaccines for all age groups, but our culture is to vaccinate children. So, the fact that the vaccine is applied from 11 to 14 years old may have contributed to the lower coverage”he declares, noting that the vaccine is safe and effective, in addition to being applied in more than 100 countries.

NEW VACCINE

The vaccine against HPV available in the PNI and in private clinics until this year is the quadrivalent, which protects against 4 types of the virus, including 16 and 18, considered the most dangerous. Private clinics should start applying in the coming weeks a new version of the vaccine, against 9 strains, also including 16 and 18 and 5 more high-risk types of HPV.

Responsible for the Human Immunization sector at Richet Medicina & Diagnostics, Patrícia Rosa Vanderborght explains that this new vaccine will increase protection against cervical cancer and other types. The researcher also points out that communication about the prevention of HPV has been very restricted to adolescents, because of official vaccination campaigns, and to women, due to the prevention of cervical cancer.

“The incidence is very high, and men don’t have the culture of going to the doctor and having tests like women, who go to the gynecologist. We observe a lot of lack of information among men, who think that the vaccine is only important for women”declares. “Another important population is the LGBT population. We have been talking to infectologists about the need for this population to be aware of cancer prevention and incidence”.

Patrícia adds that vaccination against HPV in adolescence has the advantage of having only two doses. In private clinics, which vaccinate the adult public, the vaccine now needs 3 doses.

With information from Brazil Agency.