Vaccinations can prevent up to 3 million deaths each year, according to estimates by the World Health Organization. Yet a considerable number of deaths continue to be caused by infectious diseases that can be prevented with vaccination, especially among immunocompromised or frail individuals. The fault of the low vaccination coverage, a phenomenon that led the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) and the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Siti) to present, a document shared by many other scientific societies, with ” operational proposals for the vaccination of vulnerable adults “, illustrated by the experts, gathered today in Rome, for the event ‘Vaccination prevention of frail or immunocompromised adults, the new priority”, organized by Aristea with the non-conditioning contribution of GSK.

The aim of the initiative, which is also an appeal to institutions, is to make people understand how vaccinations have a strategic function and represent a public health investment. Attention has focused, in particular, on infections that have serious consequences (such as pneumococcus, herpes zoster, meningococcus), but whose vaccination coverage is very low. According to the specialists, the causes of this poor adherence “are linked to: a vaccination offer defined by age and not by risk; in the difficulties of the territorial Prevention Departments in recruiting fragile / immunosuppressed subjects; in a specialized medicine mainly oriented to treatment “.

With the document presented today, the scientific societies signal to national and regional decision-makers the need to implement the indications of the vaccination plan and put forward some proposals so that the need to create vaccination courses dedicated to frail / immunosuppressed patients is grasped.

“To improve the vaccination rate against serious infections such as pneumococcus, herpes zoster, meningococcus – said Massimo Andreoni, Simit scientific director – targeted actions are needed, aimed at encouraging new vaccination routes closer to the places where patients refer for the treatment of their pathologies, such as hospitals, specialist or general medicine clinics, RSA. In particular, the extension of agreements with general practitioners to all recommended vaccinations for the frail adult may prove to be fundamental, since the family doctor is aware of the characteristics of the patient and the specific needs that he may have regarding each vaccination, and could administer them together with that against the flu or schedule them in subsequent deadlines “.

“The administration of vaccinations in these contexts – continues Andreoni – is an opportunity to be exploited. To favor this process, it is essential to overcome some barriers, such as: the procurement of vaccines by hospitals, Rsa, clinics; their access to the vaccine registry; an endowment of the measures and tools necessary to collaborate with the prevention departments. In addition, it is necessary to overcome the organizational and bureaucratic limits in the supply of vaccines. To complete the action strategy, a recall can also intervene the attention of specialists on vaccinations to recommend to their patients “, adds scientific director Simit.

Also because – concludes Giovanni Gabutti, coordinator of the “Vaccines and vaccination policies” group of the Siti – “vaccinations represent a fundamental safeguard for primary prevention: they have made it possible to achieve exceptional results in reducing the morbidity and mortality of many infectious diseases and are a priority for public health “.