It was certainly a good idea to choose Tom Cruise, star of the action film series ‘Mission Impossible’, for the task of welcoming them to the next Olympic Gameswhich will be held in Los Angeles (United States) in 2028, and do so at the culminating moment of the closing ceremony, on Sunday night, of the spectacular Paris Games that They amazed the world and filled the almost always pessimistic French with pride.

According to the criteria of

Overtaking Paris will be an almost impossible mission for Los Angeles. The Olympics in the French capital were “a resounding success” In the words of the editorialist of this Monday’s Madrid newspaper The Countrya description that is agreed upon by the media around the world. “Together we have experienced the games like we have never experienced them before,” he declared on Sunday, enthusiastic and finally relaxed. Tony Estanguet, president of the organizing committee.

The editorialist of The Country: “France arrived at the Games after months of political and social conflict and just three weeks after legislative elections in which the far right, which had just won the European elections, was closer than ever to power. And what has been offered in this Olympic truce is the best image of universal and mixed-race France.”

The almost always criticized mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgowas this time praised. She said that the Games had made “us, the Parisians, us, the French, feel proud.” She was referring to the world, but especially to the French. She added that “we can be together and be happy, we can enjoy meeting people so different from us.”

There were many successes: the spectacular opening and closing ceremonies, a mix of high technology, art, emotion and history; the use of heritage monuments – the Eiffel Tower, the Place de la Concorde, the Invalides, the Palace of Versailles – as sports venues; the restoration of emblematic buildings, the hard-fought clean-up of the Seine and, of course, the message to the world of a united country, wrapped in its tricolour flag and sung in chorus. The Marseillaise.

Despite the terrorist threat, security was another great success. “Perhaps the public will never know how many violent actions that were being planned were discovered in good time,” an official source told EL TIEMPO. The same success for transport: the metro and regional trains (RER) operated almost perfectly, well beyond their usual closing hours.

Triathletes took to the River Seine to compete in the women’s triathlon event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo:EFE Share

The public may never know how many violent actions that were being planned were discovered in good time.

And the cherry on top for France was its best result in 120 years.: fifth place in the final table with 64 medals, including 16 gold. In fact, four of them were won by the absolute star of the games, the swimmer who is only 22 years old, Leon Marchand.

This success is not a matter of chance: since 2019, the President Emmanuel Macron He launched a program of sporting excellence with generous funding. The media and analysts have recognized this, and that is why a leader who opened the games with popularity levels below 30 percent was able to attend numerous events, including the closing ceremony, without being booed or whistled at.

Parisian monuments were the stars of the 2024 Olympic Games. Photo:iStock Share

The economic hangover

But every party that goes on for too long is met with a harsh hangover the next day. What a paradox: the first sector to be affected has been tourism, which was supposed to be the big winner of the Olympics. During the three weeks between the days before the opening and the closing, Paris welcomed 11.2 million visitors, a huge figure, but slightly lower than the same period in 2023, which was 11.3 million.

Hotel occupancy reached 84 percent, slightly more than in the same weeks last year. But the balance of the entire summer will not be good: hundreds of thousands of foreigners preferred destinations other than Paris, frightened by high prices and mobility restrictions announced months ago.

The truth is that during June and the first three weeks of July, which are usually high occupancy rates, hotels were 30 percent below recent years.

Paris welcomed 11.2 million visitors, a huge figure, but lower than the 11.3 million for the same period in 2023.

There had been alarm bells ringing since early July. The Air-France/KLM consortium, one of the four European commercial aviation giants, reported a drop in sales due to “significant behaviour by travellers to avoid Paris” which, in the consolidated year, could cost the Franco-Dutch group between 160 and 180 million euros.

Although the final balance will only be known in a few months, the phenomenon of “avoiding Paris” – as AF/KLM defines it – is worrying not only its management but also the French government. The French economy received around 60 billion euros in revenue from foreign tourism last year, a figure that many analysts expected to grow significantly in the year of the Olympics, something that remains to be seen.

Taxi drivers have been the hardest hit, as have drivers for platforms such as Uber. With up to 25 percent of Paris closed to traffic and fewer tourists than expected, five unions in the sector sent a letter to Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete, expressing their “great disappointment” at the road restrictions during the Olympics.In fact, they estimated a drop of between 40 and 50 percent of their income and asked for compensation.

Owners and managers of restaurants, cafés and bars, especially those located in closed areas, near the Concorde or the Invalides, or on the banks of the river, which remained inaccessible for several days, have also complained. They had hoped for a summer of excellent sales and have had an unpleasant surprise. They are also asking for compensation.

Olympic Games 2024 Photo:Olympics Share

Hard return to reality

The problem is that the state’s coffers are empty (read: in deficit), a delicate matter that President Macron put on hold when he himself proclaimed the opening of a truce in the political debate, days before the start of the Games. Calculations indicate that, in addition to an already compromised fiscal situation, the final investments for the Olympics this year added some 10 billion euros of extra overhead.

That is why neither the European Commission nor the International Monetary Fund nor the private banks joined the truce called by the president. Hours before the Olympic Games, they issued serious warnings to the French government about a fiscal deficit that, as things stand, could close the year at 5.3 percent, well above the 3 percent target promised by the Ministry of Finance a few months ago.

Apart from the deficit, public debt has exceeded 110 percent of GDP, one of the worst indicators in Europe.

“There is only one big loser: the spirit of defeat,” Macron said, taking heart for what lies ahead.

Due to the pre-game activities, unemployment tended to fall at the end of the second quarter, falling from 7.5 to 7.3 percent. But estimates point to a resurgence when the Olympic effect has passed and autumn begins.

For renowned economic analyst Pierre-Antoine Delhommais, once the “lovely parenthesis of the Olympic Games is over, France will have to face the brutal reality of its budget figures.”

But evils never come alone: ​​the critical fiscal outlook must be added to a political blockage that greatly reduces the capacity of the government (interim for a month) to take urgent measures to control debt and spending.

As the deputy director of the newspaper explained this weekend, The FigaroYves Thréard, “we are living through an unprecedented political crisis, in an explosive situation.” And he concluded: “After a temporary respite of peace and happiness, it will be necessary to return to reality.”

View of the Olympic rings placed on the Eiffel Tower, hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games, this Friday. EFE/ Juanjo Martin Photo:EFE Share

Following his coalition’s heavy defeat in the European Parliament elections at the beginning of June, Macron decided to dissolve the National Assembly and call legislative elections in which the Macronist groups improved their result from 14 percent in the European elections to 24.5 percent in the parliamentary elections. But with only 168 deputies, they were far from the absolute majority of 289.

Marine Le Pen’s populist right, which was the favourite, also failed to win (143 seats), nor did the left-wing alliance, which won 182 seats, not enough to impose a prime minister, although they insist on doing so. The picture is completed by the 60 seats of the Republican right, with whom Macron and his team have maintained contacts to advance a legislative pact that, in any case, would have the problem of having only about 228 seats in support, perhaps twenty more if small regional groups are added.

The political blockage in the Assembly prevents it from tackling a fiscal deficit of 5.3% and a public debt of 110% of GDP.

The political deadlock is obvious: no single group is capable of nominating a prime minister and cabinet, and pushing forward a legislative agenda.

After decades of majority governments, French parties have forgotten to agree on multi-party agreements like those that have been in place for decades in Germany or Italy, where no party can rule alone. The example of unity and optimism brought by the Olympics should serve to break this deadlock.

Marine Le Pen. Photo:AFP Share

“There is only one big loser: the spirit of defeat,” Macron told the sports daily The Team on the day of the closing ceremony as a way of giving himself courage for what is to come. As Marc Bassets, correspondent for The Country From Madrid to Paris: “If all the talent and good will, all the ability to row together that has helped everything go well in Paris – and more than well – were applied to getting France out of the quagmire, France would be unstoppable.”

The weeks ahead will tell whether the example of unity at the Olympics was enough or whether, on the contrary, the hangover that is coming will leave the country, which until Sunday was celebrating, in intensive care.

Mauricio Vargas

SENIOR ANALYST

[email protected] /Instagram @mvargaslinares