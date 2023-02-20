An intense and prolonged drought is affecting one of the most touristic cities in Italy: Venice. The city is in full celebrations of the traditional carnival. Although the water usually falls at this time of year, it is an exceptional low tide due to the lack of rain. Low tides cause various discomforts, because all of Venice lives and moves in the water. Just think about the transport of garbage or the supply of supermarkets. Low tides mean that many boats are unable to sail, which is more important for emergency responders such as ambulances and fire brigade. It is expected that for a few days, Venice will have 3 or even 4 afternoons in which the tide will be less than 60 centimeters.-Editorial-









