The cold front No. 20 will cause punctual rains during Friday in Chihuahua, Sonora, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Durango and Sinaloa.

It is also expected to continue falling snow in the mountains of Chihuahua, Durango and Sonora, extending to regions of Coahuila.

This will bring with it minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 degrees Celsius in Chihuahua and Durango; from -5 to 0 degrees Celsius in the mountains of Aguascalientes, Baja California, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Jalisco, San Luis Potosí, Sonora and Zacatecas, and from 0 to 5 degrees Celsius in the mountainous regions of CDMX and Coahuila, Hidalgo , Michoacán, Morelos, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, Tlaxcala and Veracruz.

The National Meteorological Service recommends that the population wear warm clothing, especially children and the elderly, to avoid being exposed to the cold and sudden changes in temperature.