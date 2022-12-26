The arrival of a new cold front to the south of Mexico City, caused the fall of sleet in the wooded and high area of ​​the I adjuston the Tlalpan mayor’s officedressing the place in white, for which authorities asked the inhabitants to take extreme precautions.

This is because the roads covered with ice can become slippery for pedestrians and motorists, as well as the fog that makes visibility difficult, so he asked the population, as far as possible, not to go.

The presence of sleet was recorded from the “Y” of the Santo Tomas townin the places The crosses, The canteen, the capulin, Eagle Peak and in the town of Parres el Guarda, where there are accumulations of up to 3 cm of sleet.

Given this, authorities activated the Lightning Operation, through which they are monitoring the temperature of the area in order to provide support to those who require it, in addition to maintaining security in the accesses and roads of Ajusco.

Finally, they called on the population of the area not to use stoves or light bonfires inside their homes, in order to avoid poisoning and even loss of life, in addition to covering themselves with several layers of clothing.