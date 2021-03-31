Germany go back to smile. Four months after the 6-0 against the Spanish National Team in Seville, the recent wins against Iceland (3-0) and Romania (0-1) in qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar have raised the spirits of a Mannschaft whose only objective is to put the finishing touch to the break tonight with the third consecutive win against the team of North macedonia (follow the game live on AS.com). The clash in Duisburg will be the thirty-third and last qualifying match for a World Cup that he will direct Löw, German coach who will take a step back after the European Championship in summer.

The main novelty in the four-time world champion it will be seen in the goal. Marc-André ter Stegen will depart under sticks after captain Manuel Neuer’s two consecutive starts against Iceland and Romania. Ilkay Gündogan, therefore, he will be in charge of carrying the bracelet in a center of the field in which everything points to the triangle of creation formed by Kimmich, Goretzka and the City player, once again, pull the strings of a Germany that is once again liked and, also, scared in the face of the EURO.

Of course, it is likely that Löw give rest to players like Leroy Sané or Serge Gnabry after the accumulated load in recent commitments and bet on Timo Werner Of start. More of the same in defense, where Robin Gosens and Niklas Süle may vary the pattern on the rear of a Mannschaft who does not trust the team led by Igor Angelovski. Veteran Goran Pandev of Genoa is the main threat of a selection that comes from endorsing a hand to Liechtenstein, but it shouldn’t be a danger to Löw’s latest project at the helm of the reborn Mannschaft.