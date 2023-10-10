A confused and continuous night that someone persists in calling Milan. Comment

Let’s start from what we have been and why this city, Milanhas poor memory. Because he lives in a permanent state of alteration due to speedat the wealth and to theapparent social progress And cultural which has become metonymy, indeed metaphor of what the country could have been and never was. The city suffered scary transformations resulting in immense territorial speculations and buildings, without worrying about waiting for others. Those who, four thousand, queue every day at theOpera San Francescoadjacent to the luminescent shop window of the Bocconi campus, where the scions of “Italietta Bene” play finance.

Certain “the sciuri” were also there at the time of “Miracle in Milan”, but the great and unknown season of socialist mayors – from Greppi to Aniasi and Tognoli of the pre-tangentopoli era – had always tried to create a unique welfare system in Italy and probably in the world: living in Milan became being Milanese, living in houses that were certainly not the 5000 euro per meter hovels of today. “Il Circo Milano” pitched its tents a long time ago and everyone foolishly thought of being part of it because i daneé few but everyone would arrive.

Obviously this wasn’t the case. All you need to do is have the courage to walk around vast degraded areas which have not yet been transformed into “luxury design apartments” and just say it NOLO (north of Loreto) to change the form but not the substance of things. But a property management is happy to having changed the characteristics of old architectural wrecks, but only to increase the income tenfold. So they are happy (real estate sharks) and administration (due to the ever-increasing costs to pay).

Milan always has “the single lung breathing” (Dalla), for many years but only now has she found herself, without accommodation for thousands of students who cannot afford anything – despite having the qualifications – and a middle class, made up of hundreds of thousands of dropouts who border the unbearable poverty threshold and will be excluded from this beatification process for the truly rich, the truly beautiful and the truly young . The others, those who are always lucid, always dedicated to sports that are not only legal (see the consumption of substances per inhabitant, and of psychotropic drugs, among the highest in Europe). But the party must go on, the show continues even if the spectators stunned by too many drinks are increasingly fewer.

Staying in Milan will become a luxury for a few, as has already happened in London or other capitals, but here we probably didn’t expect it. The Olympics and expo serve to inflate the coffers of the many Scrooges, who experience with suffering the proximity to the “giargiana” and “the losers”. The violence is under the radar but the tension is perceived and perceivable, but nothing to do with the raids of the Sicilian and Marseille gangs, of the police films, because today, rightly, we don’t shoot: we invoice.

The money covers every flaw, any possibility of criticism. THEl Mayor Top Manager he sketches because for him the fines, of which we are record holders, represent an asset, even if the mobility of psychopaths and the predilection for two wheels (not motorized, at most with pedal assistance) makes it – as the loud bad guys have rightly stated and poor of the opposition- a true ZTL citizentherefore a true Milanese.

Rare commodity but today thickened by instant fortunes and figures who rise to the headlines without knowing where they came from. Culture makes important numbers, thanks to enormously expanding tourism, but some museums inexplicably reduce staff and opening hours and then what’s the point of acculturating if you already think you’re perfect, but then it’s precisely the invisible ones who hate those who have been successful: those people who are well. THE nostalgic Martians people of my age remember the Scala of Paolo Grassi and Strehler, the centre-left councils as a political laboratory, the social housing districts famous all over the world, the QT8 above all, functioning public transport and a few excellent metro lines, publishing houses and musical, but the city did not grow numerically, it grew vertically and sank socially.

A hired tram driver cannot live with it ATM salary, like a teacher, a researcher, let alone others. Even if the city is many things and takes on different names: Sesto, Cinisello, Arese, obviously, but Milan has stopped growing and wants to become a precious crystal without a heart, but above all without a soul. A city-museumto the great disappointment of the many patrons and philanthropists who built its modern image.

Entrepreneurship included, which has now become difficult to evaluate, so tangled do the new and very new corporate structures seem, gray at times, like the assorted grisailles of millions of managers who run non-stop between club sandwiches and centrifuges, in the fourteen minute lunch break. Yet this city continues to attract, even if a recent survey reveals that it is no longer as popular as it once was, and perhaps the time has come to move, if possible to Brianzaalthough the challenge of resisting is great, but the tendency is to go, anywhere near or far, but go.

It may be due to the rudeness of the waiters and shop assistants, the arrogance of the taxi drivers, the hourly cost of the plumber, the watered down spritz and the reservations in the so-called trendy bars. And then everything seems tiring, complex, expensive beyond measure, an immense Billionaire who wants an audience of Billionaires, respectfully speaking: Milano Due transforms from a neighborhood into Milano Uno, with all due respect to Buonanima.

A immense construction site (look as I was saying, the urbanization costs that the Municipality collects) which has cemented every square centimeter and which explodes at the first storm, or because of cyclists stretched out in traffic, because the mayor still hasn’t understood that this is a small city of 180KM2 (instead of Rome’s 1650KM2) and the cycle paths are just “road rhetoric”, but in the unbreathable air you move forward with your head down, without me looking back, which is better.

It is not the fault of the Mayor alone, obviously there are many co-causes, but the managerial management of the social place par excellence has done its best to dismantletogether with perhaps envious governmentsevery glimmer of welfare. And it has forced wealthy (and non-wealthy) Milanese to turn to the private sector for visits, but this is hidden by the Milanese ability to say that everything always goes wonderfully well.

So the vision of the city is not what some say Gotham City isbut it resembles him, and not only for the unscrupulousness and top-down management of wealth, but for the malice that lurks in the folds and under the surface of a brutalized and insensitive citizenshipcold and annoyed by material tensions, and “the administration of the Circus for the Rich” did everything to make most of the Milanese feel: inadequate. Whoever wins always enjoys it with a drink in hand and with electric cars for green billionaires. What was missing as the icing was the escape from San Siro, committees, committees and the ineffable Sgarbi they made Inter and Milan flee to the extreme suburbs, which they will achieve stadiums in unlikely places and without history. And this too, like everything else, is lost in the confused and infinite night that some obstinately insist on calling Milan.

