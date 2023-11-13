Sardinia, the new prison directors resign before they even start

Even before taking up their roles, three of the six new managers scheduled to take office by November 20, decided to retreat: one resigned immediately, another resigned, while a third requested leave of absence. Consequently, the institutes of Isili, Tempio and Alghero currently remain without directors. These shortcomings add to those already presentyou in Cagliari, Nuoro and Sassari, where the managerial gaps had not been completely filled even with the latest appointments.

“Three new prison directors gave up their duties when they learned they had to serve in Sardinia. The reasons, evidently, are to be found in the surplus of inherent discomfort in having to lead the island’s penitentiary institutions, which they represent the emblem of the prison wreck caused by decades of abandonment by governments of all political colours, including the area of ​​origin of those who today hypocritically compete to cry scandal”.

Gennarino De Fazio declared this, commenting on the decision of the three officials who, after passing the competition and the training courseupon their appointment, they renounced taking on the role of director of the Sardinian prisons of Isili, Tempio Pausania and Alghero and the subsequent political reactions.

“Taking responsibility for prison order and security, but also that of employer and expense authorizer, like many others, in a system still in disarray, also because years of mismanagement and degradation cannot be recovered in a few weeks, and with deficiencies of all kinds, just think of the Penitentiary Police missing 18 thousand units, especially in Sardinia, evidently, it is not an attractive idea for many. Even more so if you consider that even the economic treatment is not adequate to responsibilities and this is also because since 2006 governments, by not complying with the provisions of the law, have persisted in not stipulating the CCNL for prison management”, explains the Secretary of UILPA PP.

“In short, there is only one truth and we reiterate it, everyone tends to escape from prisons, heads and deputy heads of the Department of Penitentiary Administration, commanders and, as in this case, directors, not just the inmates for whom the escapism, after all, would respond to a linear ethics of thought. We therefore suggest to those who are reaching out during these hours, greater prudence and concrete actions to support policies to strengthen security and prison organisation and not just empty pre-election slogans”, concludes De Fazio.

Maria Grazia Caligaris of the Socialismo Diritti Riforme association comments: “No other Italian region has suffered this treatment either before or now. They cannot ignore this situation and must intervene forcefully by claiming the rights of those who work in the island’s detention facilities, reminding the minister of Justice and to the head of the department that the island has endured an unlivable condition for the last 10 years but can no longer accept being the laughing stock of Italy”.

