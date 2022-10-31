All those who have played Death Stranding You’ll probably recognize the name of Low Roar, Icelandic post-rock/electronic band, which features multiple songs on Hideo Kojima’s game soundtrack. Unfortunately, It was recently revealed that Ryan Karazija, the leader of this group, has passed away.

Through their social networks, the band revealed the unfortunate death of Karazija at the age of 40. This was what was said about it:

Ryan Karazija, leader and promoter of Low Roar, has died at the age of 40. His beautiful music and lyrics, sung in his haunting voice, have touched the lives of so many people around the world and will continue to do so. He was a kind and beautiful soul and our worlds are shattered by his loss. May we honor his memory through his art and keep him forever in his songs. Low Roar’s sixth record was already underway and will be completed and released when ready. Please respect his family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

For its part, Kojima also issued a message related to this sad event.

“I heard the news. I can not believe it. I don’t want to believe it. Without Ryan, without you and your music, Death Stranding would not have been born. Your music will live forever in this world and in me. Thanks. Rest in peace. Low Roar Ryan Karazija (1982-2022)”.

I heard the news. I can’t believe it. I don’t want to believe it. Without Ryan, without you and your music, Death Stranding would not have been born. Your music will live forever in this world and in me. Thank you. Rest in peace. Low Roar Ryan Karazija (1982-2022) pic.twitter.com/buzBwtBHvr — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 29, 2022

Despite being active since 2011, Low Roar gained a new level of popularity when I’ll Keep Coming, one of their songs, was part of the reveal trailer for Death Stranding in 2016. Once Kojima’s game came into our hands, we were exposed to 18 compositions of this group.

May he rest in peace, Ryan Karazija.

Editor’s Note:

Without a doubt, sad news that gives a bad taste in your mouth at the beginning of the week. Like many, I was introduced to Low Roar’s music through Death Stranding, and several of his songs are currently on my Spotify playlist. It’s a real shame.

Via: Hideo Kojima