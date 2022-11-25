Madrid. A change in diet could be the key to improving colon cancer treatment, according to a new study conducted by researchers at the Rogel Cancer Center at the University of Michigan, United States, and published in the journal Gastroenterology. .

Cancer cells need nutrients to survive and grow, and one of the most important sensing molecules is mTORC1, which allows cells to find different nutrients and therefore grow and proliferate. When these are limited, the cells reduce the sensing cascade and turn it off.

“In colon cancer when you decrease the nutrients available in the tumors, the cells don’t know what to do. Without these, they go through a kind of crisis that leads to massive cell death,” explained the experts, who found in cells and in mice that a low-protein diet blocked the nutrient signaling pathway that activates a master regulator of cell growth. cancer.

The mTORC1 regulator controls how cells use nutritional signals to grow and multiply. It is very active in cancers with certain mutations and is known to make the disease resistant to standard treatments. A low-protein diet, and specifically a reduction in two key amino acids, changed nutritional signals through a complex called Gator.

Gator1 and Gator2 work together to keep mTORC1 in business.

When a cell is high in nutrients, Gator2 turns on mTORC1, and when they are low, Gator1 turns it off. Limiting certain amino acids blocks this signaling.

Previous efforts to block mTORC have focused on inhibiting cancer-causing signals, but they do produce significant side effects, and when patients stop taking them, the disease returns.

The study suggests that blocking the nutrient pathway by limiting amino acids through a low-protein diet offers an alternative way to shut down mTORC.

The researchers confirmed their findings in cells and mice, where they saw that limiting amino acids stopped cancer growth and led to increased cell death.

They also looked at tissue biopsies from colon cancer patients, confirming that high mTORC markers correlated with increased resistance to chemotherapy and poorer outcomes.