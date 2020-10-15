Oppo is going to launch its new smartphone Oppo A15 in India today. The phone will be sold on online shopping website Amazon. A glimpse of the phone has already been introduced on Amazon. The phone will get triple rear camera setup, rear fingerprint sensor and Nokia display. It will be launched at 12 noon. It is believed that this phone can be launched in the entry-level segment, which can be priced below 10 thousand rupees.The teaser shows that the phone will come in blue color option. Oppo A15 smartphone can get 6.22 inch display. For photography, a triple rear camera setup can be found in the smartphone, which will have a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear camera will be square shaped, next to which a fingerprint sensor can also be found.

Other specifications of Oppo A15

Much of its specifications have been revealed even before the launch of the smartphone. Oppo A15 smartphone can get MediaTek Helio P35 processor and 3 GB of RAM. The phone will get 32 ​​GB of storage and internal storage can be increased through microSD card.

A 5-megapixel selfie camera can be found in the phone for selfie and video calling. Apart from this, 4,230mAh battery will be available. Talking about the software, it will work on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2. The sale of the smartphone can be done during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale starting October 17.

