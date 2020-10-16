This week it became known that Jonas Hector had secretly, quietly and quietly resigned from the German national team several weeks ago. With a little delay, national coach Jogi Löw has now also resigned Cologne’s expressed and honored him for his services.
Hector has played 43 international matches in his career for the DFB team – another one will not be added, because at the beginning of September he informed those responsible around Jogi Löw that he was no longer available for “private reasons”.
After Cologne’s managing director Horst Heldt and national team director Oliver Bierhoff had already commented on the resignation of the left-footer, the national coach finally spoke up. On dfb.de said Loew that he had “great respect for him and his decision”. Hector always brought “positive energy” into the selection, for which he is very grateful to his ex-protégé.
“He’s a great personality, a role model for loyalty and fairness, an absolute team player. His attitude and humility have always impressed me very much – on and off the pitch. I could always rely on him,” said Löw, who is from one “Very good, confidential and personal conversation” reported, during which Hector informed him of his decision.
“Jonas was a very important factor in a young team in winning the Confederation Cup 2017, and I will always remember his decisive penalty in the quarter-finals against Italy in the 2016 European Championships. I wish Jonas all the best, both privately and athletically. Thank you, Jonas!”
