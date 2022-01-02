Former Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Russia, Professor of the Financial University Alexander Safonov called the reason for the low pensions in the country. Writes about it Ura.ru …

As Safonov explained, the state has no money to raise pensions, since salaries in Russia are low, the contributions from which to the Pension Fund (PFR) are not enough for decent payments to senior citizens. He noted that about 43 million pensioners in the country receive insurance pensions. To provide them with 40 percent of the lost earnings, at least two workers must contribute at least 20 percent of their wages. “If our median salary is within 35 thousand rubles, then 40 percent of this amount is about 14 thousand,” the professor explained.

In turn, Associate Professor of the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, Candidate of Economic Sciences Konstantin Dobromyslov expressed the opinion that in order to increase salaries, it is necessary to increase the amount of deductions from employers to the Pension Fund budget. “To do this, it is necessary to increase the rates of insurance premiums, because money is not taken out of thin air,” he said.

Earlier it was reported that Russians who were laid off at work at pre-retirement age were allowed to retire early from January 1, 2022. At the same time, there are prerequisites for early retirement – staff reduction or liquidation of the organization and the presence of the necessary insurance experience (25 years for men and 20 years for women).