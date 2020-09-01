Lack of oxygen in the body causes many diseases. When the oxygen level is low, the quickest and worst affects our immunity. In this situation any virus and bacteria can dominate our body. Know here, what are the symptoms and causes of lack of oxygen in the body …

Symptoms of oxygen deficiency in the body

Lack of oxygen in the body means that the body does not get the amount of oxygen it needs to run its regular activities smoothly.

-When there is a lack of oxygen in the body, the person first starts feeling tired, has difficulty in breathing or gets breathless. After this the speed of blood flow in the body slows down. This increases fatigue and nervousness.

Due to lack of oxygen in the body

These diseases can happen

– If the amount of oxygen in the body becomes too low, then the condition of brain damage and heart attack becomes. If there is a lack of oxygen in sugar patients, their sugar can suddenly increase very much, which can also become a fatal condition.

-The balance of thyroid hormone in the body is disturbed when the level of oxygen suddenly decreases too much. In this case, thyroid levels can either increase too much or decrease too much. This can cause problems with Hypothyroidism and Hyperthyroidism.

Symptoms of lack of oxygen in the body

Due to lack of oxygen in the body

– There are many reasons for the lack of oxygen in the body, which depends on the lifestyle of the person. People who live a very lazy lifestyle i.e. do not have physical activity, their body also lacks oxygen.

– People who do a lot of manual labor but do not take diets accordingly, there may be a lack of oxygen in their body.

– If the amount of iron in the food of people is less, if they continue to take similar food for a long time, then there may be a lack of oxygen in their body. Because iron plays an important role in the flow of oxygen throughout the body, including the lungs.

