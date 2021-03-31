TO Florentino was successful sports in Madrid with the movement he least expected. When chose Zidane for the bench the president was in a borderline situation. The entire Bernabéu had just asked for his resignation in a Clásico held in November 2015. The Madrid lost 0-4 against Barça. Benítez was marked. There were not enough cached trainers on the market. In that context, Zidane It was a shot in the air in the sports strategy of the president, who was really looking to buy time until the end of the season to find the best option. And the best option was Zidane, who ended up winning three Champions in a row and two leagues, the great deficit in Florentino’s own track record.

Because caused an earthquake so visible in the entity the resignation by surprise of Zidane after the final in Kiev. Florentine it was seen again in the same tessitura. No squeeze in sports this time, but with the need to find the right man for the bench in record time. He launched the probe balloon around Mourinho, rang Pochettino, but Tottenham had it recently renovated; the young man Nagelsmann, a stranger; Allegri, who declined the offer according to the Italian himself confessed later … The president of Madrid was forced to make a extreme movement: take out Lopetegui of the National Team just a few days before the World Cup. The experiment went wrong and had to turn, over time, again to Zidane.

Now, although it is evident that the Better option for Madrid is that follow Zidane, with a contract until 2022, because that would mean that the team has gone far in the Champions League and the League, the entity wants anticipate the next move. The chosen man was Pochettino, but the times have not accompanied the Argentine coach, who was without a team and whom PSG has taken. Because, Florentine has resumed his old aspiration of incorporate Löw, or at least handle it like option with Raúl, the most feasible, because the mythical seven it would be a continuation of that model that has given such good results: a Madrid myth, credible for the players and that started in Castilla.

Raúl or Löw, Löw or Raúl, is he plan without Zidane. The German has already said publicly that will leave the german team after the Eurocup. But it was throwing notices since 2018. “It is also clear that most of my time as a national coach is over, therefore the time will come when one has to think about what to do next. I, for my part, continue interested in leading a club“he told the ZDF in 2018.” I think it would be abroad, not in Germany, “he continued. Real Madrid is an interesting club for every coach. “And he dropped the bomb. Since then, he has been going to an academy to learn Spanish …

Quality Sport Images (Getty Images)



Those words of Löw were said shortly before Zidane’s resignation after winning his third Champions. Then, his name began to sound strongly along with those of Mourinho, Allegri, Pochettino or Nagelsmann. And he was forced to come to the fore to say publicly that ruled out Madrid to direct to Germany at the 2018 World Cup. But now it’s official. He puts an end to his love story with Germany after the Eurocup and that places him, next to Raúl, in all pools to occupy the Madrid bench after Zidane.

The only problem for Löw in his intention to coach Madrid his name is Raúl, a real surprise for the club since began his career as a technician in Factory. The achievement of the Youth League with the Youth U19 was the definitive accolade he needed, and this season he is embroidering it in front of Castilla. He has better numbers than Zidane when the Frenchman took over the first team. “He is very daring tactically, more than Zinedine when he was in Castilla”, they comment from inside Factory. Ha added 17 of the last 21 points in game of the subsidiary and enters the next and decisive phase (the points of the previous phase are dragged) that starts on April 4 well positioned. The promotion is a palpable possibility. As it is that it ends up directing the first team soon.