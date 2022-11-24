Oil prices fell today, Thursday, to hover near their lowest levels in two months, as the ceiling proposed by the Group of Seven countries on Russian oil was considered higher than current trading levels, which eased concerns about tight supplies.
The larger-than-expected rise in US gasoline inventories and the expansion of COVID-19 restrictions in China added to downward pressures.
Brent crude futures fell 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $85.20 a barrel by 0431 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 16 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $77.78 a barrel.
