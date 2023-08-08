Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/08/2023 – 12:59 Share

New York, 8th – The low level of the Mississippi River may affect grain transport in the United States for the second consecutive year. River levels in the cities of St. Louis and Memphis are between 3 and 6 meters lower than in 2020 and 2019, due to the lack of rain.

“The parched soils have been absorbing moisture instead of letting it down the river, although the recent rains have helped,” said Lisa Parker, spokeswoman for the Mississippi Valley Division of the US Army Corps of Engineers.

Although snow in Minnesota flooded the Mississippi when it melted rapidly in April, dry years prevailed and prevented barges from transporting commodities such as soybeans, corn, chemicals and gas.

More than half of the soybeans produced in the United States are exported, with most going up the Mississippi River to the Gulf of Mexico, according to Executive Director of the Soybean Shipping Coalition Mike Steenhoek.

Last year, low river levels during the fall in the US caused $20 billion in damage, according to an estimate by AccuWeather. This occurred because some barges ran aground, while other vessels had to reduce the volume of cargo, which increased transport costs for farmers.

The Army Corps of Engineers began monitoring levels in the Mississippi, where it operates 16 dredgers to keep the water channel and ports deep enough for vessels to pass through. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.