one day from Christmas the contrasts in clientele in the stores in the Obregón area are evident: while some shops looked crowded, such as clothing and toy stores, there were others that did not have a single customer, as was the case with places selling perfumes, jewelry, jewelery and watches.

The low influx in the area It took regular buyers by surprise, who assured that despite seeing more people than in past weeks, it does not compare with other years.

“There aren’t as many people as I thought, I thought there would be more but no, I notice it with less people, other times it is much more crowded, in other years they even closed the streets because of the people that were there,” shared Elizabeth, a client who was passing through by Obregon.

Some buyers attributed the low influx due to lack of financial resources to buy gifts.

“Compared to other years there aren’t that many people because at other times, and more so these days, you couldn’t even walk around here, you really can tell that there are little influx And it seems few resources (cheap for purchases)”agreed Olivia, another of the consulted buyers.

In the same situation was the Forum Tlaquepaque shopping plaza and the Large squarebecause contrary to what is customary on these dates, the shops did not have much attendance.

The places that concentrated the greatest number of people were clothing and department stores, however, they could be walked through calmly and the lines to pay were no more than 10 people.

“We come around 10:30 in the morning, we are looking especially for toys for the children (…) we come to Obregón to grab more affordable prices, but we did notice a little increase (in relation to last year’s prices),” said Luis Fernando Gómez, who assured that before going to this place he had compared prices in shopping centers and supermarkets.

MURAL has announced that several merchants and customers have stated low influx in shops and businesses during the December season, as is the case of the merchants of the Christmas market which is installed in the Morelos Parkwho, given the low sales, decided to withdraw their positions before December 24.

Meanwhile, in the Mercado de Abastos, the vendors also pointed out that this year sales have been lower than on previous occasions.

Where a greater flow of people was observed was in the center of Guadalajara, mainly to buy supplies for the Christmas dinner.