Do you have a low income? Then you can secure a spot in the parking garage beneath your new house in the royal city of The Hague.

Due to all the plans and requirements that Brussels and the national government are throwing at us, the A-segment and large parts of the B-segment are disappearing completely. The cheapest car you can buy new in our country is the Mitsubishi Space Star for 16,990 euros.

Priceless for Jan with the hat. That is also what the project developers who are going to build the Levels residential complex in Moerwijk in The Hague thought. A huge apartment complex with 548 homes will be built next to Moerwijk station.

Too few parking spaces

These homes will soon be divided into 406 private sector rental homes and 142 social rental homes. And 205 parking spaces have been designed for all those residents. Well, not for all residents, because if you live in a social rental home you are very unlucky.

In short, you are not allowed to have a car if you have a low income. If you do have a big pay slip, you will be fine and will be rewarded with a parking space.

Politically angry

Of course, lately it has always been about national politics in The Hague, but this is something that the city council in the royal city has come down hard on. The PVV calls it “creating division in the city”.

The Christian Union/SGP finds it highly strange that social tenants with a car (because they also have to go to work, for example) are excluded from a new-build home in this way. So we read in the Telegraaf.

Responsible councilor Martijn Balster is deeply concerned during the council meeting. He didn’t know anything about it. Or he had no active memory of it. Or he should have said it earlier/read it better. Something like that.

Jan Modaal with his diesel

There is already a lot of fuss about the ordinary man/woman/literate person who can pay for the Tesla subsidies for the chattering class. That Jan Modaal just keeps burning away in his 12-year-old diesel because he can’t afford a new electric car.

He may also pay criminal taxes for this. In addition, through his modest pay slip, he fully contributes to the subsidies for solar panels, heat pumps and EVs for people who can afford their own home and can thus reduce their energy bills.

No parking space in The Hague

Now in The Hague, that hard worker with his old diesel can continue to live in his poorly insulated 1950s social housing home. Because in an energy-efficient new-build home, with zero on the meter, he cannot take his car with him. So there is no parking space in The Hague for this person.

The Hague City Council has now decided to postpone the decision on the zoning plan for the time being. First, more meetings must be held in the appropriate committees. We will be curious, but the project developer’s lawyers have probably closed the contract on all sides. We will see.

This article Low income? No parking space in The Hague first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#income #parking #space #Hague