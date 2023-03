Interested parties must be registered with CadÚnico and have a traditional satellite dish installed, says the Ministry of Communications

low-income families from 439 municipalities can request the scheduling and installation of a digital satellite dish. Installation is free. According to Ministry of Communicationsthe family must be enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico) and having a traditional satellite dish installed and working.

The exchange of the traditional satellite dish for the digital one is to ensure that there is no interference (drizzle, hissing and blocked image) in the open satellite TV channels with the arrival of 5G, as the signal is transmitted by the same frequency, according to the folder. In addition, the digital satellite dish offers sound and image with better quality and 100 free channels.

It is estimated that 1.5 million people will benefit. São Paulo is the state with the most municipalities with installation kits, 163. Next are Santa Catarina (36) and Paraná (33).

To schedule the installation of the digital satellite TV antenna, the family must contact us at 0800 729 2404 or through the website sigaantenado.com.br. It is necessary to inform personal data, CPF and NIS.

Here is the list of municipalities: