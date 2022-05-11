Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

An extension of a shallow air depression from the east, and an air high from the west, accompanied by an extension of an air high in the upper layers of the atmosphere, led to active winds with speed and speed of up to 45 km / h, causing dust, and leading to a decrease in the horizontal visibility of less than 2000 meters sometimes on some interior areas and coastal, while the raised dust and dust reduced the horizontal visibility to less than 1,000 meters in Liwa in the Al Dhafra region, with turbulence in the sea and reached a height of 7 feet in depth. Dust and dirt, and not to be busy with the phone and photography.

According to the weather bulletin issued by the National Center of Meteorology, the weather was generally clear and dusty during the day in some of the interior regions, and temperatures tended to rise, especially in the interior regions, and about the wind situation, the northwest winds were moderate to brisk and strong, sometimes on the sea, causing dust and dust during the day. Especially in the west, its speed ranged from 15 to 30 up to 45 km / h, and the sea was turbulent in general, with moderate waves sometimes in the north in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expects that the weather today will be humid in the morning in the northern areas – generally clear and dusty at times during the day in some inland areas, and northwesterly moderate to brisk winds, with speed and strong at times on the sea, and it will raise dust and dust during the day, especially in the west, with speeds from 15 to 30 up to 50 km / h, and the sea is turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, and waves are expected to reach 9 feet in depth, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

While the weather tomorrow, Friday, is expected to witness a decrease in temperatures, and the expected weather is generally clear and dusty at times during the day in some areas with a decrease in temperatures. From 15 to 30 up to 50 km / h, the sea is turbulent to very turbulent sometimes in the west in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium waves may be turbulent sometimes in the Sea of ​​Oman.