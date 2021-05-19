Joachim Löw gave what will be his last list as a German coach. In the Mannschaft call for the Eurocup, the return of two of the three banned after the elimination in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup, such as Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels, stands out: “After the World Cup it was time to give space to young people. In 2019 and 2020 we could not meet that goal and now for this tournament it is important that they are. They know our philosophy and are respected. At this time it is the right decision”

Jerome boateng, the third world champion who was removed from the national team after the World Cup failure, finally did not enter a list of 26 players with the occasional surprise.

What’s new?

Perhaps the most notable is that of Christian günter, a side from modest Freiburg who will play his first major continental event after signing a great season with the Black Forest team. In attack, Löw bets on the talent and self-confidence of Jamal musiala, pearl of Bayern who has both English and German nationality, but finally ended up opting for those of Löw. The nomination of Kevin Volland, Monaco striker who will be Timo Werner’s natural replacement.

Without Ter Stegen; with Kroos

In goal, Löw decided to include Bernd Leno of Arsenal to cover the loss of Marc-André ter Stegen, FC Barcelona goalkeeper who misses the EURO when forced to undergo knee surgery. The madridista will also be there Toni Kroos, currently in quarantine after contracting the Covid, but that he made it clear that he will be in full condition to lead the baton of a Mannschaft that will face France, Portugal and Hungary in the group stage and that he wants to fire Löw through the front door.

The full list: