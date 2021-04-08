Low-fat diets are dangerous for men’s health

A new British study warned that low-fat diets may increase the risk of men developing a wide range of health problems, according to what was reported by the “Daily Mail” newspaper.

And these diets lead to lower levels of the hormone “testosterone” in men.

British researchers say that low levels of this hormone are associated with an increased risk of heart disease, diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease.

In a sample of 206 men, nutritionists at the University of Worcester found that low-fat diets lowered testosterone levels by 10 to 15 percent.

Experts found that the decrease in this hormone was higher for men who followed a low-fat vegan diet – up to 26 percent.

Low-fat diets often contain foods from whole grains and lean meats, such as skinless chicken, fish, fruits, vegetables and legumes.

Experts stress the importance of including fats in meats, nuts, and dairy products such as cheese and milk in the men’s diet.

Ideally, men should consume lots of monounsaturated fats, which are found in olive oil, avocados and nuts, to increase their testosterone levels.

While fat is an essential component of a healthy, balanced diet, experts generally advise not to overdo the saturated fat found in butter, fatty meats, and desserts such as cakes and pastries.

The NHS notes that eating a lot of fats in the diet, especially saturated fats, can raise cholesterol, which also increases the risk of heart disease.