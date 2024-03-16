He March 25th will be carried out first Sinaloan Agricultural Forum as part of the Dialogues for Transformation organized by the team Claudia Sheinbaumwhere social actors and specialists from the sector and the management of the water. It will be headed by candidate to senator by Brunette, Enrique Inzunza. Many men of field They doubt its usefulness.

A known farmer of Culiacandisenchanted with Brunette, regrets that only unconditional voices fit in these forums. A few weeks ago he attended such an event in Mexico City, representing the north of the country. The meeting was chaired by Julio Berdegué Sacristán, coordinator of the Rural Development and Food Sovereignty topic, and the ideological saint Armando Bartra. It was like a fair, because believing that there would be a true dialogue, he crudely exposed the problems of the agriculture of Sinaloa.

He pointed out wrong that he AMLO government cancel programs such as contract farming and coverage of agricultural products. He explained the problems of seeds, water and fertilizers, the monoproduction that causes warehouses full of unmarketed corn, the insecurity due to the presence of drug traffickers in the irrigation districts and in agricultural areas, where the right to floor. He maintained that the welfare programs so appreciated in the Southeast to support subsistence agriculture do not work here.

He barely finished speaking when they began to point him out as exaggerated, to repeat the lies of the media, he was even rebuked by Berdegué himself, who enjoys prestige because he was deputy director general of the FAO for Latin America and the Caribbean, which does not prevent to act today as an uncritical propagandist for Morena.

If these policies are repeated in the next six-year term – the businessman believes – food sovereignty will never be achieved and the only thing they will achieve is ruin the producer and create more poor people to be served by clientelistic programs.

UAS-State Government Negotiations

The imitation of negotiation carried out in the dark in the Secretary of the Interior between Governor Rocha and Robespierre Lizárraga by UAS.

It is surprising that in the 21st century, secret conclaves are held, with unknown agendas, without plural representation, to address an issue so delicate for the public life and governance of Sinaloa, such as the crisis of UAS.

Will they believe that we Sinaloans are painted on the wall? It is evident that the meeting was imposed on Rubén Rocha, but he could have changed the objectives and the forms, and not gone with Luisa María Alcalde to have a round in private, repeating what appears daily in the media. Yesterday at the rally led by Madueña, they demanded to resume the talks. We will have to take them at their word but not on their ground.

Negotiation is one of the great instruments of politics and requires a lot of talent and sensitivity. John F. Kennedy maintained that we should not be afraid of negotiation, but that we should not do it with fear either. We know that some people do not like to negotiate, nor transparency in these matters. But they are obliged to do so if they really want to avoid greater calamities.

These dialogues must be held in Culiacán, in public, broadcast by the media with the participation of the State Congress, with a minimum agenda: guarantee that the judiciary does its work in criminal cases against Rosalino officials, that the rector be appointed substitute, that work begin to reform the Organic Law, and project a new educational model for the state.

