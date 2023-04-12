Low-emission traffic | Electric airplanes are starting to take off, and one of the pacesetters is China’s “Flying Tiger”

Ore from the airport, Nummela can be reached by electric plane in 20 minutes and with an electricity consumption of less than 10 kilowatt hours. An electric car needs 55 minutes and consumes 12 kilowatt hours.

This comparison was presented by the head of the Helsinki Electric Aircraft Association Janne Vasama at the electric and ecological flying event in Helsinki in March.

Similar comparisons can become commonplace faster than previously thought.

Companies in the field promise regular electric flight routes in two to three years, at least in China, Japan, the United States, Denmark and Norway.

The Chinese have already come up with a funny name for the new electric aircraft: Flying Tiger. Others usually have letter and number abbreviations.

The vertical takeoff four-passenger Midnight could fly between international airports and city centers in New York and Chicago as early as 2025, according to Archer Aviation and United Arilines.

China’s “Flying tiger” faces tough competition. Electric flight news comes almost daily

Four years ago, the research company ROland Berger found a couple hundred electric flight projects. Now, only vertically rising electric machines are being developed in the industry website involved in more than 700 projects.

Just vertically ascending and descending electric eVTOL-machines have become popular. The development of gently rising machines continues at the same time.

In 2050, 160,000 different electric machines will fly in the sky, predicted Rolls-Royce and Roland Berger last year.

Half of the planes would fly in the coastal countries of the Pacific Ocean, just under 40,000 in China alone.

The buzz in the air would increase so quite a lot. Today, there are between 25,000 and 40,000 airplanes in the world, depending on the landing method.

Artist’s impression of Heart Aurospace’s 30-passenger electric plane designed for Air Canada

“Flying “tiger” demonstration version already flew freely in January, says the developer, Volkswagen’s China group.

The plane has ten propellers, each of which is driven by its own electric motor. Eight engines lift the machine vertically, two drive forward.

The production machine’s company says it can transport four passengers to a distance of about 200 kilometers within an hour.

In the first phase, according to the company’s assessment, the users would be Chinese people who are able to pay and are interested in technology.

Pacific on the other side, a Californian Archer plans to manufacture 2,000 machines per year in the second half of the decade.

The company has agreed with United Airlines to open a commercial route between New York Airport and Manhattan. The flight takes ten minutes, while the journey by car would take an hour or more during rush hour.

A similar route is also planned to be opened in Chicago. The plan is to start flights in both cities in 2025, he says Avionics International -magazine.

Also Californian Joby has agreed with the airline Delta to use its future eVTOL aircraft in feeder traffic.

Both companies’ planes are air taxis for 4–5 people.

The electric plane would fly from a nearby airport to the big airports in New York or Los Angeles, from where the journey would continue with traditional planes.

in Japan

Joby

and the Japanese airline ANA plan to organize at least one electric flight to the Osaka World Expo in 2025.

Toyota has invested 400 million dollars in Joby’s electric flight project. The direction is towards serial production. The planes are doing test flights.

“ Alongside the hybrid machine, the hydrogen electric machine has emerged as another solution.

in Europe electronic flights are also being planned.

A new company in Norway Widerøe Zero plans to start Rolls-Royce in 2026 flights of the Italian Tecnam’s with a nine-seater P-Volt electric machine.

in Gothenburg, Sweden Heart Aerospace promises a 19-seater electric plane for commercial traffic in 2028.

A model five times smaller than the full size flew the other year. The company has agreed with the Canadian airline Air Canada to supply 30-seat planes.

The schedule of the project has not been announced. Developing the technology to completion can take time.

The Canadian machines will have four electric motors. Reserve power is produced by two internal combustion engines, which use traditional aviation fuel, i.e. kerosene.

It would be environmentally sustainable. A few fuel manufacturers already offer sustainable kerosene, Neste being one of the pioneers in the field.

If necessary, kerosene would also provide more range. With electricity alone, the plane would fly 200 kilometers. The machine is therefore a hybrid, which can be one direction of development also in aviation according to the model of the automotive industry.

When want to electrify long flights, a hydrogen electric plane has emerged as another solution alongside the hybrid plane.

The hydrogen is converted in the fuel cell into electricity, which runs the engines. The researchers calculate that the combination of the hydrogen tank and the cell weighs less than the batteries.

British ZeroAvia presents a beautiful energy chain. First, the solar power plant separates hydrogen from water. The machine’s fuel cell converts hydrogen into electricity, which drives electric motors.

In 2025, a plane that takes 9–19 passengers and flies 450 kilometers would be ready. In 2027, there would be 40–80 passengers and it would be possible to travel 1,500 kilometers.

The company is silent on the details of the technology. Some information ZeroAvia’s marketing manager Dominic Weeks says in an email.

“Hydrogen is gaseous in the test engine system and in our 600-kilowatt system, which will be operational by 2025,” Week says in an email.

“We are moving to cryogenic in larger aircraft with 40 seats and more.”

The cryogenic system works at very low temperatures of up to 253 degrees Celsius, where hydrogen is liquid.

The most important thing is to keep the weight of the device under control.

If the hydrogen electric system does not weigh more than the current power lines, the electric machine becomes very interesting.

Also on the hydrogen side enough competition. American Universal Hydrogen converts current combustion engine machines to work with hydrogen fuel cells and electric motors.

The company promises passenger flights in 2025 and cargo flights a little later.

The company plans to start flights in Denmark with a plane converted to hydrogen as early as 2025. My partner is the airline DAT and the plane ATR-72-600, which is currently used on regional flights.

The company plans to transfer transatlantic flights to hydrogen by lengthening the current planes. This way there is room for the hydrogen tank and the fuel cell. The number of passenger seats remains the same.

Company ideaThe schedules given by There are often delays in new technology development projects.

There is still work to be done in testing. In his investor information, Joby Aviation announcesthat the company has progressed through the first stage of the five-stage permit application in the United States.

The works of phases 2 and 3 are almost finished. The fourth and fifth stages are still ahead.

However, the time to electric flights is counted in years, not decades.

“ “Passengers are advised to use the toilet before the flight.”

Also in Finland electric flying is advancing. Information about electric flying is disseminated by the Helsinki Electric Aircraft Association and the Mission Aviation Fellowship, which is an organization of mission pilots. MAF uses small planes to deliver healthcare services to roadless regions in Asia and Africa.

In March, the organizations held their fifth conference on electric and ecological flying in Helsinki.

Little by little, the information has spread. Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom according to the report, in the 2030s, electric airplanes will be competitive for distances of more than 200 kilometers.

An explanation the authors remind us that as electric flying approaches everyday life, operators in the field have to think about more than just batteries and motors.

Do short-distance electric planes have to have toilets, for example? That must also be taken into account. Janne Ropponen MAF is reassuring by referring to the experience of flying with small planes.

“MAF planes don’t have toilets, and the pilot can’t leave his seat. Pilots go to the toilet before the flight, and it’s not a problem, because the flights are usually short. Passengers are also advised to use the toilet before the flight.”