According to data from the survey released by the CNI, a drop in demand was the main problem pointed out by 52% of respondents

Research carried out by National Confederation of Industry (CNI) shows that for 12 out of 23 sectors of the manufacturing industry, insufficient domestic demand was the main problem in the 2nd quarter of 2023. For another 8 sectors, this same problem is in 2nd or 3rd place. In all, 1,599 companies were interviewed from July 1st to July 11th.

The survey shows that almost 50% of companies in the Machinery and Equipment and Furniture sectors are very concerned about the drop in domestic demand. And more than 40% of the Printing and Reproduction, Pulp and Paper, Chemicals (except HPPC), Wood, Non-metallic Minerals, Computer, Electronic and Optical Equipment, Textiles, Plastic Material Products, Metal Products and Leather and leather goods suffered from the lack of consumers in the 2nd quarter of this year.

The problem affected more than a third of the Metallurgy, Machinery and Electrical Material, Rubber Products, Beverages, Motor Vehicles, Cleaning, Perfumery and Personal Care Products (HPPC) and Footwear and Parts industries.

CNI economist Paula Verlangeiro says that the expansion of the income mass and the granting of credit sustained consumption in 2022, but, since the beginning of 2023, consumption has shown a loss of dynamism, especially in view of the expectation of a reduction in market growth of work.

“In addition to the less heated labor market, other factors have contributed to the reduction in demand. The maintenance of interest rates at a high level and the high indebtedness compromise the income of families, contribute to the growth of defaults and directly affect the demand for goods”says the economist.

Tax Burden

The tax burden is among the 3 main problems of the manufacturing industry in the 2nd quarter of 2023 for 21 of the 23 sectors.

In 8 of these 21 sectors, high taxes are in the 1st position. The high tax burden was the main problem for the sectors of:

Drinks;

Computer, electronic and optical equipment;

Electric machines and materials;

Metallurgy;

Cleaning, perfumery and personal hygiene products (HPPC);

Metal products;

Miscellaneous products; It is

Clothing & Accessories.

According to Paula Verlangeiro, all sectors recorded percentages above 20% for this problem, which suggests a widespread perception of the relevance of this issue for the industry.

“The complex and costly tax system has always been a relevant issue for industrial entrepreneurs, which has historically taken the problem of high tax burden to the top positions in the ranking of main problems that affect the industry”says Verlangeiro.

high interest rates

In the 2nd quarter of 2022, entrepreneurs in the manufacturing industry considered the high tax burden (37%) and insufficient domestic demand (36.9%) as the main problems, followed by the high interest rate (30.1%). With regard to high interest rates, this item reached the highest percentage of citations in the historical series in the 2nd quarter of 2023.

The maintenance of interest rates at a high level has impacted industrialists, mainly on access to credit, and was identified as the 1st problem by the sectors of Food, Biofuels and Footwear and their parts.

Of the 23 sectors analyzed, Biofuels recorded the highest percentage of marks, with 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Another 20 sectors recorded markups from 20% to 50%. Only the Rubber products and Leather and leather goods sectors registered quotations below 20%.

With information from Industry News Agency