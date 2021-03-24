JJoachim Löw is demanding that his players react to the most recent 0: 6 embarrassment in Spain at the start of the international match year 2021. “We don’t just want to start the World Cup qualifying with good results, we want to show ourselves positively to the fans after we got out of the year very badly in November,” said the national coach one day before the home game on Thursday (8.45pm / in the FAZ live ticker for World Cup qualification and on RTL) in Duisburg against Iceland. “I expect a reaction from the team that we will throw everything into the balance”, emphasized Löw.

Not only the football accents should come into play. The team should “also show that fighting and running, that we are a passionate team that fights doggedly for a win”. For Löw, who is leaving after the European Championship, only the tournament in summer counts. “We can no longer show consideration,” he emphasized before the international three-pack against Iceland, Romania and North Macedonia. “Now it’s time to score points and to practice as well as possible, to get three wins and to lay a foundation.”

Julian Brandt and Julian Draxler toil after the thought sheets in training at their clubs, Thomas Müller has more time for his horse breeding. While 25 national players at Löw’s EM casting can recommend themselves for a place at the high point of the year at the beginning of the World Cup qualification, the not considered Brandt and Draxler as well as the retired world champions around Müller are on hold. The outgoing national coach recently sent clear signals that Müller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng could return for the summer tournament (June 11th to July 11th). Löw’s statements could also be seen as a threatening backdrop for his current squad. “The decision,” emphasized Löw, “will be made in May.”

The competition intensifies before the start of the EM year on Thursday in Duisburg. Around 15 tickets are expected to be firmly allocated. More than twice as many candidates apply for the remaining seven places. “Everyone wants to get in position for the European Championship,” said Löw, who also gave Brandt and Draxler hope: “The door is of course not closed.”

However, the 61-year-old formulated clear expectations of his offensive players. “With Julian Draxler you know what potential he has. It can still improve. That also applies to Julian Brandt, ”said Löw. Brandt has “huge abilities”, says Löw: “He can be such an important player. I hope he will show the right reaction. I’ll be watching it for the next two months. “

DFB director Oliver Bierhoff last spoke clearly in relation to Brandt and Draxler. Your non-nomination was “a sign”. “If they are not nominated, then you are not so satisfied with their development and the last few appearances,” said Bierhoff. After his resignation in his 15th year in office, he sees Löw completely free in his decisions. Löw doesn’t have to think about the consequences of his decisions for the time after the tournament. “He can decide in free consistency and get the most out of the moment,” said Bierhoff. The players are also aware of this. Everyone wanted to “prove themselves” in the last measure before the European Championship, Emre Can clarified. Brandt, Draxler, Marco Reus, Thilo Kehrer or Nico Schulz do not have this option.