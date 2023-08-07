The FantaGOAT algorithm synthesizes 7,000 variables and returns an index of “fantasy football appeal”: here are five possible deals for the rearguard

Samuel Mandarò

In the past articles we have revealed the best defenders, midfielders and forwards according to the Artificial Intelligence of FantaGOAT. In the next ones, however, we will present the best low-cost players to be taken at a low price but with a very high FantaIndex. What is the FantaIndex? It is a value from 1 to 100 which indicates the desirability of Fanta for a given player. Not only that: advanced indices were also analyzed, such as “Finishing”, “Attacking the Area” or “Defensive Solidity”.

5th aaron martin — Martin is a candidate to be the new Carlos Augusto: 5 goals and 3 assists in Mainz last season, he scores more goals every 90′ than 99% of full-backs in the top 5 European leagues. With 8 total bonuses, only one Serie A defender has done better than him: Carlos Augusto. Crazy FantaIndex of 91 (11th defender in Serie A) and a value of 84 in "Crossing accuracy" (5th defender in Serie A). 19 credits on FantaCampionato, give us more than a little thought

4th TYRONNE EBUEHI — Same value on FantaCampionato and very similar FantaIndex: Ebuehi he is a low-cost full-back that we know best, he is approaching his third season in Serie A. During the last season he brought 2 goals and 4 assists to the fantasy coaches: not a bad haul. 71.5 in “Dangerousness on the placed” and 61.9 in “Attacking the Area” the indexes of him more interesting than him; moreover, he is a permanent starter who only missed two games in the second round and a loyalist of Zanetti, who has been coaching him for three years.

3rd JOAKIM MAEHLE — Pre-season friendlies can mislead our judgement, but they can also leave clues. Gasperini is employing Maehle as midfielder, leaving space on the left for Bakker: Maehle has a FantaIndex of 89 which he failed to fully demonstrate last year, still bringing 3 goals and 3 assists. As a midfielder he could have space and take advantage of his insertions off the ball, as he demonstrated on the occasion of the goal against Bournemouth.

2nd paulo azzi — Do you want a low-cost defender who can score? Azzi he doesn’t have the ranks of permanent starter in Cagliari (Augello and Jankto have arrived), but in the pre-season friendlies he was tried out as a tall winger in the 4-2-3-1. He is the 9th defender in Serie A for “Finalization”, an index that calculates a player’s ability to score: last year he scored 2 goals and brought in 1 assist in 1144 minutes. Figure contained on FantaCampionato (13 credits), but a respectable low-cost hit.

1st lorenzo pirola — Not only full-backs can bring bonuses: on FantaGOAT you can find the best in "Dangerousness in the players", i.e. those players who are good at heading off. Pirola he is second after Bremer in this advanced index and scored 2 goals last year. He just needs to improve his Average Rating (5.74) to be a holder of your squads. The cost of him on FantaCampionato is 15 credits, low enough to attempt the low-cost shot in defense. The FantaIndex and all the advanced indices for Fanta are on FantaGOAT: you can consult them for free and find the best players to take to the FantaCampionato. Find it at this link.