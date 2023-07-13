Low cost flights, a company also provides for the payment of the hat box. Here’s how much it costs

At least two generations have grown up with the certainty that they can travel freely and at decidedly low prices. The system of low-cost companies has allowed many to move from one country to another without limits, or almost, earning in the case of travel influencers and helping to generate the phenomenon of digital nomads.

By agreeing to follow the system, opting for the most convenient month and the preferred day from company, many have managed over the years to take flight with a handful of euros. Let’s see, however, how all this is changing, step by step. The site quifinanza.it writes it.

There is increasing talk of the fact that this type of solution is no longer manageable. Some time ago Ryanair had even hypothesized the end of the world low costthus taking a step back in the evolution of air transport.

None of this has happened, at least for the moment, but it is undeniable that something has clearly changed. It is still difficult to accept the fact that many companies require an economic addition in order to have on board a piece of luggage that does not fit into the minimum dimensions of the space under the seat. Anyone who wants a suitcase in the appropriate slot must pay but now the situation is undergoing a new evolution. In fact, a company provides for the payment of the hatbox, i.e. the space offered. Let’s see how this all works.

We specify immediately that this is not a solution adopted en masse, at least for the moment. The initiative was taken by the German carrier Condor, previously part of the group Lufthansa and today of that of Thomas Cook.

