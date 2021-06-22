Electric mobility is and will be accessible at all? This question has echoed since the first battery-powered model was introduced to the world. Analyzing the prices that electric cars boast today, one would say yes. But there is one aspect that should not be forgotten: the credit for the reduction of purchase costs for a new green car goes above all to the state, regional and municipal incentives. In most cases, they are the ones who lower the price lists of electric models, in some cases up to 10,000 euros less. But this doesn’t always happen.

Charging electric cars, a simulator to choose suitable points

To get such a discount, one must first be willing to to be scrapped an old-fashioned car, but then also to shell out a large sum of money to buy a new, zero-emission one. Therefore, will this step go on indefinitely or will the cost of electric cars soon align with that of thermals without the need to resort to incentives of any kind? The answer seems to lean more towards the second solution. Also because, remember today’s edition of The paper, in the next six years the prices of electric cars will be substantially identical to those of vehicles with traditional engines, and then they could even cost less than similar petrol and diesel models. Everything revolves around reducing the cost of components and batteries.

Citroen Ami, the small electric also for professionals

The newspaper on newsstands this morning cites a report by Bloomberg, according to which today there is an average of 137 dollars / kwh and it is assumed that the average prices per kwh will decrease by 50% from 2020 to 2030, reaching $ 58 / kwh by 2030. How can this be achieved? Working on the chemical composition, production methods, cell design and packaging of the batteries that equip the new generation electric cars. Much will also depend on the production of the batteries themselves: more and more car manufacturers are there investing to build Gigafactory dedicated to the production of batteries also in Europe, a step forward that symbolizes the desire to grow the European electric vehicle market.