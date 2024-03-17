Low cost airlines | The head of Ryanair, who is fighting against reeds, is about to receive a bonus of one hundred million euros: “Bad publicity sells better than good”, he teaches

“A funny thing we've learned over the years is that bad publicity sells better than good,” Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary says./

In March 2003 The plane of the Irish low-cost airline Ryanair landed for the first time on Finnish soil, at the Tampere-Pirkkala airport.

The CEO of Ryanair, dressed in a checked shirt, jeans and sneakers, stepped out of the plane Michael O'Leary.

A horn band played in the background. Ryanair was about to open its first flight route from Tampere.

At the press conference, the reporter asked why Ryanair decided to come to Tampere.

“Because the sun is always shining here, the booze is cheap, and there are lots of charming single women here,” O'Leary replied.

In the filming session of HS, he immediately ached to sneak inside the engine of the Boeing 737-800 plane when asked.

It was exactly the kind of provocative free publicity that Ryanair and O'Leary have become known for.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary appeared to photographer Jouko Lehtola on March 5, 2003 at Pirkkala airport.

Micheal O'Leary's unfussy style, which tests many people's sense of humor, has worked well in Ryanair's brand building.

Ryanair has been Europe's most valuable airline for years.

It already competes with the American Delta Air Lines for the third most valuable airline in the world.

According to O'Leary, Ryanair already controls a fifth of European passenger flights.

He tells the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) in the interviewthat the goal is to increase the market share to 30 percent within the next ten years.

Just now the world is buzzing about the fact that if the airline's financial goals are met as expected, Michael O'Leary, who led Ryanair, is about to receive a bonus of no less than one hundred million euros based on the incentive program set for him five years ago.

“The obvious question is whether anyone is worth a hundred million in five years,” O'Leary commented on the incentive.

“If Premier League footballers earn 20 million a year and [ranskalainen jalkapallotähti Kylian] Mpappé gets 130 million to go and play for Real Madrid next year, then I consider my contract a very good investment for Ryanair's shareholders.”

Michael O'Leary is known for his many roughs.

He has said about Ryanair's transatlantic flights: “There are no benefits in Economy class. In business class, everything is free, including blowjobs.”

He barks at competitors, employees and customers alike.

He explained his wife being 30 minutes late for his own wedding this way: “She's coming on an Aer Lingus flight.”

He has called pilots “glorified bus drivers”.

Bullying customers has become such a popular O'Leary trademark that magazines are publishing it compilations of his best knitting or “the use of toilets in machines should be changed to a fee” type of his smart-free suggestions.

In April 2009, O'Leary said Ryanair was considering a surcharge for fat passengers because carrying them increases fuel consumption and takes up more space.

The comments often have a tone of ironically dealing with one's own business, in this style:

“Ryanair brings different cultures to the shores of Spain, Italy and Greece, where they mate and unite, promoting the common European cause of peace.”

From all these social interests, Ryanair gets the free publicity it needs.

Last in September, environmental activists hit O'Leary in the face with a cream cake in protest.

The act was videotaped and received a lot of publicity. According to the company, in the week following the act, the number of Ryanair reservations increased by six percent.

“A funny thing we've learned over the years is that bad publicity sells better than good publicity,” O'Leary said in an interview. “Many people who have never heard of Ryanair google us and are like, Jesus, look at these prices.”

Ryanair has grown from a tiny carrier of 200,000 passengers to a giant that estimates its passenger numbers will grow to 200 million passengers this year.

A decisive turning point in the company, which was on the verge of bankruptcy, took place in 1990, Kun Tony Ryan and O'Leary went to Texas to meet the founder of Southwest Airlines, considered the inventor of low-cost airlines Herb Kelleher.

Herb Kelleher

The story goes that at a dinner at Love Field Airport in Dallas, Kelleher revealed the secrets of Southwest's success.

After the meeting, O'Leary started managing Ryanair and developing it into a low-cost airline.

Michael O'Leary, true to his style as a storyteller, downplays the significance of that meeting these days.

“What actually happened was that Herb got drunk, I drank twice as much and I passed out and I don't remember anything about dinner other than I woke up under the table at four in the morning and Herb was still drinking,” O'Leary said, according to the WSJ.

Michael According to O'Leary, Southwest paid too much attention to the service experience at the expense of flight punctuality and prices.

Ryanair has been a pioneer in the development of trying to get passengers on flights with only small hand luggage.

In this way, the turnaround time at airports can be made as fast as possible and expensive planes remain in useful use for longer during the day.

Let's get back again to Tampere–Pirkkala airport in March 2003. From there, O'Leary continued with an almost empty 189-seat plane to do a similar show in Oslo, Norway and Århus, Denmark. I got on board at that time to chat with O'Leary between flights.

During the flights, he told funny stories about his life – when he wasn't entertaining the flight attendants on the plane.

They say there were heavy traffic jams in his hometown Dublin, but the bus lanes were running well. So O'Leary bought himself a taxi license so he could drive with his chauffeur in the bus lanes.

The mad cow disease that raged in England, on the other hand, taught O'Leary that people will buy anything as long as the price is cheap enough.

The risk of contracting the disease was small, but getting it led to death. Meat producers solved the problem by selling meat at a ridiculous price.

O'Leary said he used the same tactic to lure travelers after Sept. 11, 2001, by offering a million free flights. The money was collected from ancillary services.

“When you could get meat really cheap, people thought, what about one disease. I thought that it would probably work for flying as well,” he said.

Michael O'Leary (left) on Wednesday 13 March 2024 at Cheltenham Racecourse with trainer Willie Mullins.

Together O'Leary's, 62, position on the matter has changed over the years.

In an interview with WSJ, he says that for 30 years he opposed the trade union movement, but that he has since changed his position.

“Now I fully accept that being organized in unions is a better way to deal with many employees.”

Ryanair had 25,000 employees last year.

In an interview with the WSJ, O'Leary also said that he is not interested in whether Ryanair will be the world's largest airline in the future.

“As long as we are the most profitable.”