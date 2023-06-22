A fleet of Viva Air planes at the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro (Colombia). Luis Eduardo Noriega A (EFE)

The Superintendence of Companies of Colombia has announced on Thursday morning the seizure and seizure of all assets and rights of the low-cost airline Viva Air. A decision that terminates all business activities after 14 years of existence. It also puts an end to a long process of financial agony in which the company has used every lifeline at hand to avoid outright bankruptcy. The failed business integration project with Avianca and the failed attempt to benefit from a business reorganization process have been useless.

The company founded in Medellín and which has a subsidiary in Peru requested on June 20 to start the liquidation process. A decision made by the shareholders’ meeting, headed by its president Francisco Lalinde, after reaching the conclusion, at the end of May, that despite all the efforts Viva does not have the financial capacity to continue flying, as stated of the resolution of the Supersociedades. In this way, a company that came to occupy second place by volume of operation in the local market disappears and left, after suspending its activities, more than 16,000 affected passengers on the ground.

After the hard blow to the Colombian aeronautical market, the regulatory body has indicated that the “process begins with an asset of $452,818,480 in thousands of pesos.” A value, he adds, that must be adjusted and “really determined at the time of approving the inventory of assets by the trial judge, in the corresponding procedural stage.” The Superintendence’s audit has also specified that the business recovery agreement has been useless after Avianca’s refusal to continue with a merger process in which there has been everything ―speculation, lawsuits from competitors, violation of competition rules or changes in the board of directors of the flag carrier―.

Analysts have been considering the possibility of this outcome for months and it leaves Ultra Air, the other low-cost company struggling to get out of the precipice, in a very delicate situation. In any case, an important chapter in the history of aviation in Colombia is closed, in which companies low cost they opened the market to travelers who had not been able to access it. And despite the fact that there are still other companies in the same segment such as Easy Jet, or the newcomer Jet Smart, the conditions and operation of the business, according to analysts, must be reconsidered by the authorities.

The resolution of the Superintendency of Companies emphasizes that the decision seeks to “protect the few assets of the company” and “the rights of the most vulnerable creditors, as is the case of workers.” Among the factors that have blocked the possibility of Viva taking flight also are the embargoes and other pressures exerted by creditors that hampered the possibility of managing the assets; or the cancellation of aircraft lease contracts and the requirement to return them.

An amalgamation of obstacles for a company that came out limping after the pandemic. Now a commercial bid is coming between the active airlines to take over the routes that Viva abandons, and a possible increase in the cost of tickets. A bitter end for the yellow birds and the more than 4,000 direct and indirect employees who have made its operation possible for more than a decade.

