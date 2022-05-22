It would be the low concentration of the metabolite 1,5 AG to explain why the people diagnosed with diabetes are more exposed to the more severe symptoms of Covid infection19. This was stated in a recent research by a large team of scientists affiliated with various institutions in China. In their study, the team explained how they conducted the research, involving individuals with diabetes and without diabetes, testing metabolites.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Nature Metabolism.

Metabolite 1,5 AG: this is what the research says

Already at the beginning of the Covid19 infection, doctors observed that some people became infected more easily than others, and among them, there was a large group of patients with diabetes.

To pinpoint the underlying cause of people with diabetes being more sensitive to Covid, the scientists conducted research on metabolites that differed between people with and without diabetes. Proceeding in this way, they identified 484, of which 222 were artificially created and distributed commercially. The researchers incubated samples of all 222 metabolites and then exposed them to samples of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Thanks to this process, the researchers observed that the ability of the virus to infect other cells was reduced by binding to the metabolite instead.This reduced the list of metabolites to seven and further tests reduced it to only one: the metabolite 1,5-AG. Researchers have found that once produced in the body, the metabolite 1,5 AG is filtered out in the kidneys and reabsorbed into the blood. But in people with diabetes, resorption doesn’t work well and ends up in the urine, which means they have less of it in their blood.

In testing the rates of infected cells mixed with the 1,5-AG metabolite, the investigators found higher loads of viral infection in cases where the 1,5-AG metabolite levels were lower. The scientists also found that artificially adding sera containing the metabolite 1,5-AG to cell mixtures resulted in a reduction in viral load levels.. The researchers also tried to administer serum to diabetic mouse models with the metabolite 1,5-AG mixed in and found that doing so reduced the viral load after infection.

The researchers stated that their work indicates that lower levels of the metabolite 1,5-AG in diabetic patients are the reason they are more susceptible to symptoms of Covid19 infection. However, further research will need to be continued to determine whether giving such patients a 1,5-AG metabolite vaccine can reduce their symptoms.

It is important to explain that people with diabetes appear to develop a more severe COVID disease. It is not that people with diabetes are more prone to contract COVID, but by the time they become infected, the disease is much more serious and appears to progress more rapidly.. This appears to occur with both type 2 and type 1 diabetes, and both appear to be prone to more severe disease, although type 1 patients may be better off because they are younger.

Type one diabetes is a disease in which most of the insulin-producing cells in the body are destroyed by an immune process. Type 2 diabetes involves an interaction between genetic predisposition and the environment, therefore the environment, in the sense that increased food intake, decreased physical activity, weight gain, interact with one’s family history which supplies the genes.

Until now it has been thought that since people with diabetes are characterized by an inflammation of the organism, the inflammatory state aggravates the symptoms of Covid19. Another explanation that tried to motivate this trend concerned the cardiovascular problems to which people with diabetes are most exposed. They may have already had a bypass or stroke or reduced blood flow to their legs or something. Blood flow due to clotting problems could be aggravated by Covid19.