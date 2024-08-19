The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some eastern and southern areas, with low clouds appearing on the east coast accompanied by light rain, and light to moderate winds, sometimes active, stirring up dust and dirt, especially in the north and east.

Winds are southeasterly to northwesterly, ranging in speed from 15 to 30 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf will be light to moderate waves, and may be rough at times on Wednesday morning. The first high tide will be at 14:29, the second high tide at 01:16, the first low tide at 07:54, and the second low tide at 18:57.

Sea of ​​Oman: Slight to moderate waves at times. High tide will occur at 10:22, high tide at 22:06, low tide at 16:26 and low tide at 04:24.