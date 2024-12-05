



It has been one of the great mysteries that have brought climate scientists to their heads in recent months: trying to explain the immense anomaly in global temperature that was recorded throughout 2023. In the second half of the …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only