São Paulo, 29th – Despite the expectation that more Decarbonization Credits (CBIOs) will be issued in 2023, after increasing the blend of biodiesel in diesel to 12% (B12) in April, industry experts believe that the biofuel could move even more the program if the production chains were more comprehensively certified and tracked. “There is a certification of a very small volume of biodiesel in relation to ethanol within the program, so the average impact will be very small”, said the economist specialist in bioenergy and one of the creators of the RenovaBio program, Miguel Ivan Lacerda.

The issuance of bonds for the RenovaBio program considers the volume of production, commercialization and importation of biofuels. But, although the National Council for Energy Policy (CNPE) has determined the advance of the biodiesel blend by 2% in April 2023 and the gradual growth of 1% per year until reaching B15 in 2026, only a portion of the biodiesel is certified in order to contribute to RenovaBio.

According to sector interlocutors, it is difficult to trace the entire production channel of the main biofuel raw material, soy. The means of production from oilseeds is more extensive and complex than that of sugarcane, for example, which assigns lower scores to the sustainability of biodiesel compared to ethanol.

“We can see specific gains (with CBIOs emissions) for those companies that have a good certification score and a large volume of emissions, like JBS”, exemplified Lacerda. The company has three factories in operation producing the biofuel in Brazil and is considered the largest Brazilian producer of biodiesel from organic residues from the processing of cattle and cooking oil.

The economist believes that a greater effect of biodiesel in the decarbonization program could be felt, for example, when there is a change in the calculations for the certification of the biofuel chain, something that is already discussed. Considering the current generation of CBIOs, the expectation is that prices, which are already trading at around R$100 this year, will remain strong.