Important representatives of the German economy are giving Union the cold shoulder. There is “no more legitimation for the Chancellery”.

Frankfurt am Main – Representatives of the German economy are disappointed with the performance of the Union and do not consider it fit for government. “In the meantime I have come to believe that a traffic light is the better solution,” said the President of the Association of German Mechanical and Plant Engineering (VDMA), Karl Haeusgen Wirtschaftswoche.

“The Union has lost to such an extent that the legitimation for the Chancellery and the leadership of a government is no longer given,” said the entrepreneur. The CDU and CSU need “a refreshment break in the opposition”.

Business concern: Olaf-Scholz-SPD or Kevin-Kühnert-SPD?

According to Haeusgen, his position is shared by other business representatives. “The economy is disappointed in the Union, at least that’s the case with many,” said the VDMA President.

Some points in the SPD are “even directed directly against the economy,” said Haeusgen. “The decisive factor now is whether we get an Olaf Scholz SPD or a Kevin Kühnert SPD with the traffic light coalition *”.

Business hope: FDP boss Lindner should prevent tax increases

For the economy, tax policy is the central question in a traffic light coalition. It is clear that FDP leader Christian Lindner “cannot prevent everything,” said Haeusgen. “But I hope and assume that the FDP will bring its weight above all in tax policy.”

The VDMA President rejects tax increases. With a view to skilled workers, for whom the SPD also stands, Haeusgen campaigns for income tax relief.

Bundestag election: Much points to a traffic light alliance

Ten days after the general election, the Greens and the FDP made their first important decisions. Talks with the SPD are planned for Thursday (October 7th) *. “We have accepted the proposal to talk to the SPD,” said party leader Christian Lindner on Wednesday in Berlin after internal consultations. The Greens had previously proposed a three-way discussion with the SPD and FDP. Talks to form a so-called Jamaica coalition with the Union and the Greens remained an option, Lindner made clear.

CDU boss Armin Laschet and CSU boss Markus Söder have given opposing views on the definition of a traffic light coalition. While Laschet declared the Union’s readiness for further talks, Söder spoke of a “de facto rejection” of a Jamaica coalition. Laschet said, despite the preliminary determination by the Greens and the FDP: “We are ready to talk to the CDU and CSU.” *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

